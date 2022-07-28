Going to work with close friends is great because they have your back like no one else. However, it’s also another sort of pressure because if there is anyone you don’t want to let down at work, it is those who believe in and trust you the most.

Those truths probably are evident to Jalen Hurts now more than ever.

A.J. Brown is a premier receiver and a buddy of Hurts going back for years. Now, they’re on the same team and arriving early to the first day of team practice together. It’s great for Hurts, and it’s also helped raise the expectations of the Eagles to new levels.

So, the question every Eagles fan is wondering — how did he do? Josh Tolentino has all the details.

— Andrea Canales, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓Which new Eagles acquisition do you believe will have the biggest impact on the team this season? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

We want to know about what you think to help us learn the best ways we can build a better Sports Daily newsletter together. Take this anonymous survey for a free 28-day subscription and a chance to win a $50 American Express gift card.

Brown has already supported Hurts recently by calling out a report regarding a 10-play series in practice that supposedly didn’t look good for the quarterback. But what will matter is what Brown brings on the field. For now, there’s just excitement among the fans.

It’s not unlike what Terrell Owens once brought to the team in training camp even if the situations are different. Brown on Day 1 at camp hauled in a touchdown pass from Hurts, but also was stripped of the ball.

Hurts will have to take a step forward this season and can certainly do so with Brown by his side. The quarterback’s work ethic is not in question. But again, expectations are high.

James Harden has signed his deal to return to the 76ers — finally.

After free agency opened on July 1, it was expected that Harden — and the team’s subsequent signings — would put pen to paper only days after free agents are officially allowed to sign deals on July 6.

But the team took an alternate course when Harden decided to opt out of his deal for the 2022-23 season. He took a $15 million paycut and gave the team more time to chase free agents. Now he’s secured his own deal with the team and professed his affinity for the Sixers, saying this is “where I want to be” and “where I want to win.”

Tony Barron was a 30-year-old rookie for a last-place Phillies team sprinting across the Veterans Stadium turf with a line drive screaming his way. He raced toward center field, chased down the ball, dove with a full extension, and reached his glove into the air. He made the catch and smacked into the artificial turf as if he was belly flopping into a pool. The trainer rushed from the dugout, and the baseball somehow remained lodged in his black glove. The catch lives on as we approach its 25th anniversary, but it came with a price for Barron.

Rob Thomson stuck with the status quo for his lineup, and the Phillies used a five-run fifth inning to spark a 7-2 victory over the Braves to win the series.

If the last-place Red Sox become sellers at the trade deadline, this starting pitcher could be a target for the Phillies.

Next: The Phillies open a four-game road series against the Pirates at 7:05 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (8-5, 2.78) will start against Pirates right-hander Zach Thompson (3-7, 4.64).

The Flyers welcomed back another restricted free agent on Wednesday, as Tanner Laczynski signed a two-year deal with the team.

The oft-injured forward, 25, will be hoping for improved luck after missing most of the past two seasons due to two separate hip surgeries. Laczynski is the third of the Flyers’ nine qualified RFAs to agree to terms.

Northeast Philadelphia Soccer Club’s Coppa Rage has a youth national championship team. Isabella DiAmore caught up with some of the key players to find out how the squad has overcome adversity to represent Philadelphia well on the national stage.

Worth a look

Happy Valley News: The Nittany Lions are likely to roar louder than ever now that PJ Mustipher and his leadership seem ready to go.

Lost one lion: However, Happy Valley will not be seeing one previously expected face this season.

New sports page: Have you seen it yet? Check out how the Inquirer has added a dedicated women’s sports page online.

Slammin’ good time: The WWE is returning to Philadelphia in all its guts and glory.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff McLane, Mike Sielski, Isabella DiAmore, Josh Tolentino, Mike Jensen, Matt Breen, Olivia Reiner, Scott Lauber, Maria McIlwain and Gina Mizell.