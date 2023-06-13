Getting back in the groove | Sports Daily Newsletter

Trea Turner collected 100 RBIs and batted .298 with the Dodgers last season, but he says he never got into a zone, never had a consistently good run.

“I didn’t feel good last year,” Turner says he told hitting coach Kevin Long. “I didn’t feel locked in. I haven’t felt locked in since 2021.”

Truth be told, the Phillies’ $300 million shortstop was not exactly locked in for his first two months here, either. That might be changing. Long worked with Turner from 2018-21 with the Washington Nationals, and the two have made “a very minute change” that is starting to pay benefits.

In short, Long instructed Turner to use his hips more and get lower to the ground. “I felt better,” Turner says. “Finally.”

The numbers back him up. Entering Monday’s game in Arizona, Turner had hit .344 since June 3. After a horrible start to the season, his batting average was up to .248.

“I feel like there is a mindset change that comes with it, too,” Turner says. “It’s a confidence. It’s, ‘Oh, I just missed that one,’ instead of, ‘Damn, that happened again.’ And I think that’s something I’ve been looking for.”

Hung over from their 2022 World Series run, undirected in the absence of injured team captain Rhys Hoskins, and desperate to validate their Red October and justify their lavish contracts, Phillies regulars, with few exceptions, had underachieved. Their $244 million payroll, about the same as last season, is the fourth-highest in baseball for the second straight season, but last season they won the NL pennant. “There’s a lot of very established players in this clubhouse. Guys with big contracts. Big deals. Been in the big leagues for nine or 10 years,” said catcher J.T. Realmuto. “Everybody in here works as hard as we ever have.” The work is paying off, and just in time. They’re playing their best baseball as they face perhaps their biggest series of the season: four games in Arizona. The Diamondbacks went into Monday with 40 wins, tied with the Braves for most in the NL, but they present a unique challenge.

The Diamondbacks were faced with a historic baseball feat as J.T. Realmuto hit for the cycle, but the team still prevailed against the Phillies.

Next: The Phillies continue their series in Arizona at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (4-4, 3.91 ERA) will start against Diamondbacks right-hander Zach Davies (1-1, 4.68).

The Flyers’ brass has harped that they need to add more high-end skill and speed to adapt to the modern game. U.S. National Team Development Program star Oliver Moore would certainly check the speed box.

Olivia Reiner talked to Flo Hockey’s Chris Peters about the best skater in the 2023 class and why he could potentially be a fit for the Flyers at No. 7 overall.

Speaking of the Flyers’ front office, another change — and a surprising one — came down Monday.

It will be “Welcome to Chester” for Wrexham AFC this summer, as the Welsh club will play at Subaru Park on July 28.

Wrexham, of FX series Welcome to Wrexham fame, is owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and will take on the Union’s reserves in an offseason friendly. The game will be a homecoming for McElhenney, who was born in Philadelphia and attended St. Joseph’s Prep before going on to star in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

The countdown to Eagles training camp has begun, with players slated to report on July 25 at the NovaCare Complex. Today at 10 a.m., single-game tickets for Eagles home games will go on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets for the Eagles’ public training camp practice at the Linc, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m., also will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

