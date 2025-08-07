Handle with care | Sports Daily Newsletter

No one is pushing the panic button, but it is worth noting that Zack Wheeler told the Phillies training staff that his right shoulder felt more sore than normal between starts.

The good news: The team sent him for diagnostic imaging and the results came back clean. The Phillies cannot make a World Series run without their ace, so now is the time to proceed with caution. Manager Rob Thomson said Wheeler’s next start will be delayed by two days — from Friday to Sunday in Texas.

Thomson says Wheeler is “fine,” but there is no denying the right-hander has carried a heavy load. Our Scott Lauber points out that Wheeler leads all major league pitchers with 1,164⅓ innings since 2019. And he has averaged 103.7 pitches in his last seven starts.

The Phillies shut him down for three weeks down the stretch in 2022 and the team reached the World Series. Maybe Wheeler needs a break like that again. He has been great this season but has a 4.58 ERA in his last three starts.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

The first-place Phillies suffered a 5-1 loss to close their series with the Orioles and are headed for the road. Up next is a 10-game, three-city trip to Texas, Cincinnati, and Washington. The Phillies are 28-28 away from Citizens Bank Park.

By the time they return on Aug. 18, Alec Bohm and Aaron Nola could be back from the injured list, veteran David Robertson could be in the bullpen, and suspended reliever José Alvarado will be one day away from returning.

Next: The Phillies will begin a three-game road series against the Texas Rangers on Friday at 8:05 p.m. (NBCSP).

This season will be Jalen Hurts’ sixth in the NFL, his fifth as a starter, and only one quarterback has run as much as he has through 75 career starts. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson averaged 11.3 rushes per game in that span and Hurts was second at 9.8.

That’s a lot of carries and opportunities for opponents to knock Hurts out of the game, writes Jeff McLane, who wonders how long the Eagles QB can continue at that rate. Here is McLane’s analysis.

A.J. Brown knows something about playing in pain. The Eagles receiver said on a podcast that he had his ailing knee drained twice a week during the playoffs last season.

How does the trade for cornerback Jakorian Bennett stack up for the Eagles? Our beat writers weigh in.

Next: The Eagles open the preseason tonight at 7:30 against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Linc (NBC10).

Maddy Siegrist has had her share of injuries in her two WNBA seasons. The former Villanova star missed 13 games last season with a broken finger and 18 this season with a broken bone in her right knee.

Now Siegrist is back in action as the last-place Dallas Wings hope to turn things around.

Viola Owens has spent the last two decades building the Danny Rumph Foundation to honor her late son. For years, she also has been helping feed and supply clothes for homeless children and teens in Germantown.

The 20th annual Danny Rumph Classic begins today at Drexel’s Daskalakis Athletic Center, and Isabella DiAmore has Viola Owens’ story.

Sports snapshot

Put ’em up: The Flyers have enlisted a UFC fighter and a bare-knuckles boxer to teach young players how to protect themselves. New Sixer: An Atlanta Hawks beat writer weighs in on Dominick Barlow, who joined the 76ers last month.

What you’re saying about new Eagles

We asked you: Which Eagles newcomer are you most excited about and why? Among your responses:

Looking to see Jihaad Campbell make plays like he did at Bama. Should add depth to our lineup either at edge or linebacker. Young and talented players will keep us competitive. — Bill B.

I was looking forward to seeing how 1st round choice Jihaad Campbell would do, but apparently he has a shoulder injury. Also very interested to see who will become the backup quarterback from among Tanner McKee, Thompson-Robinson, and Kyle McCord. If Jalen gets injured, your backup QBs become the most important players on the team. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, Jeff Neiburg, Gina Mizell, Isabella DiAmore, Jonathan Tannenwald, Ariel Simpson, and Gabriela Carroll.

Thanks for reading Sports Daily. We’ll see you in tomorrow’s newsletter. — Jim