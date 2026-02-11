🧪 Pitching lab | Sports Daily Newsletter

Cole Kuhn went to St. Joseph’s Prep on a partial music scholarship. He had played the double bass since the fourth grade.

He also did other extracurriculars as kid, like ballet, basketball, soccer, and baseball. However, he didn’t make the junior varsity baseball team as a freshman.

Now, the 16-year-old is throwing a fastball harder than most major leaguers. You may have seen the viral video, if not, here’s the gist of it: Kuhn was throwing 101.7 mph and has quickly emerged as one of the nation’s top high school pitchers.

He holds a scholarship to Duke and is being scouted for the 2027 Major League Baseball draft.

This all happened so rapidly — almost as fast as the pitches the 6-foot-6 teenager throws from his right hand. But it did not happen by accident. Kuhn is enrolled at Ascent Athlete, a training center in Garnet Valley that looks like a baseball laboratory.

And some say it’s why Kuhn has progressed so quickly on the mound: “Without question, that place is the single biggest driving force behind his major jumps over the last eight months,” Kuhn’s mother says.

Read more from Matt Breen's intriguing piece about a young pitcher charting his path to becoming a baseball prodigy.

— Isabella DiAmore, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

It’s been nearly a week since Sonny Jurgensen died at 91 and nearly 62 years since he departed Philadelphia for Washington in a trade. Jurgensen played the first seven seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Eagles.

Thinking of Jurgensen now, he had a knack for quickly surveying the downfield action, then flicking those effortless passes to Tommy McDonald or Pete Retzlaff. But I also still see, maybe more than in any other athlete from that era, his personal foibles, writes Frank Fitzpatrick.

There was the booze, the mischievous smile, the postgame cigars that jutted from his mouth like middle fingers to all those who disapproved. He was one of the first Philly athletes whose lifestyle was as well-known as his talents.

What we’re...

👕 Buying: The Union unveiled a new home kit to illustrate and honor the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

🏀 Sympathizing: Jared McCain shared an emotional reaction to being dealt to the Thunder, a trade that came as a surprise.

📺 Watching: American speedskater Jordan Stolz and Chloe Kim in action on Wednesday during the Winter Olympics.

🏈 Learning: The Eagles are bringing back assistants Jemal Singleton and Aaron Moorehead to their offensive coaching staff.

Jabari Walker, the Sixers reserve forward who spent his first three seasons with the Trail Blazers, was unable to play in his former NBA home on Monday. That’s because he exhausted the maximum 50 games for which he is allowed play on a two-way contract. However, Walker is remaining optimistic that a deal to convert his contract to standard will be figured out soon.

Also, the Sixers signed former Bulls swingman Dalen Terry to a two-way contract. The 6-foot-6 swingman was recently waived by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Travis Sanheim has gone from nearly being traded three years ago to the Flyers’ unquestioned best defenseman. You can also add Olympian to his resumé after he was named to Team Canada at the turn of the year.

But Sanheim’s story isn’t the normal one for a Canadian Olympian. In fact, he’s about as big a long shot as one can be, given that he grew up in a town of 500 people in Manitoba and spent his spare time working on his parents’ grain farm, Jackie Spiegel writes.

Speaking of the men’s Olympic tournament, which begins on Wednesday, here are four things to watch for, including a potential Canada vs. U.S. rematch in the gold medal game.

Sports snapshot

🧠 Trivia time answer

Who is the only Flyers player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy twice as MVP of the playoffs?

D) Bernie Parent — Chayim S. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked: What is the key for the Phillies if they hope to contend for a World Series title? Among your responses:

They have the pieces to contend. Consistent seasons from their secondary players like Stott and Marsh (playing all season like they did after the all star break). Having new additions like Crawford and Painter deliver good seasons. And, getting the old Wheeler back early in the season. I think the bullpen is in better shape and they still have one of the best defensive catchers in the game. You have to have faith. — Bill H.

Pitching Pitching Pitching. Can Wheeler return to being the best pitcher in baseball or at least our #1? Can Nola return to being the guy he was 2 years ago? Can Painter hold down a spot in the rotation for the full season? Is this bullpen better than the patchwork pen we have seen in recent years? Or are we going to rely on Taijuan Walker for meaningful innings? If the pitching holds up this team can win 96 games again this year. If we have to rely on Sanchez and a bunch of question marks it could be a long season. — Mike D.

There are 3 keys to a successful Phillies season: Stable starting pitching — replace Ranger and hope Zack is healthy, Consistent and balanced hitting and a reliable bullpen. — Bob C.

So many questions. Can a year older Harper, Turner, J.T., and Schwarber deliver what is needed from them? Can Crawford and Painter and other young players really come through as hoped for? Can Nola and Wheeler come back at 33 and 36 and perform at the level needed to take this team to a WS? The Mets made far more significant moves than the Phillies and along with the Braves are committed to ending their time as NL East champs. I think the Phillies made a mistake in not signing Bader. I am cautiously optimistic and hoping for the best. — Everett S.

The Phillies must match the Dodgers, by position. If they do, that will also advance them past the Mets in the East. They came up short in several positional categories in 2025; particularly relief pitching and run scoring. Adding Keller, Backhus and Pop to Duran, Alvarado, Kerkering and Banks is significant for the bullpen. On offense and defense, Garcia offers more power and better outfield defense than Castellanos in right field, and Crawford plus Garcia will likely increase their on base rate and run scoring. — John W.

What the Phillies need in order to contend this year is easy to identify: Health and Luck, in no particular order. — Dan B.

We compiled today's newsletter using reporting from Matt Breen, Frank Fitzpatrick, Jeff McLane, Owen Hewitt, Ariel Simpson, Jonathan Tannenwald, Rob Tornoe, Greg Finberg, Jeff Neiburg, Gustav Elvin, Gina Mizell, Keith Pompey, and Jackie Spiegel.

Enjoy the warmer weather this week. Kerith will catch up with you in Thursday's newsletter.