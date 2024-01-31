✌️Pressing pause | Sports Daily Newsletter

Basketball built Villanova. Well, it would appear as of recently, at least.

Don’t believe me? Take a drive down the quarter-mile stretch of Lancaster Avenue in Radnor these days and marvel at all of the new stone structures that have been erected over the last few years. It’s been an era of expansion that directly correlates with the success of two NCAA Championships and four Final Four appearances in the last two-plus decades.

It was a trait that those with an affinity for the university believed would never end — or at a minimum never become the hard dose of reality it has become, as for the second year in a row, the Wildcats are on the brink of not qualifying for the tournament under second-year head coach Kyle Neptune. Currently, Neptune and the Wildcats are on a five-game losing streak, coming off a demoralizing 85-80 loss to No. 9 Marquette on Tuesday night.

As a result, many within Nova Nation are already calling for Neptune’s head, which Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski suggests isn’t fair when you consider what Neptune is trying to maintain and that historical knowledge reminds us all that success and growth at Villanova didn’t originate overnight — or even be as longstanding as some would like to imagine.

On Tuesday, Carter Hart’s lawyers confirmed what many had expected since the Flyers goaltender took a sudden leave of absence on Jan. 23: Hart is one of the five 2018 Canadian World Junior players facing charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault.

“He is innocent and will provide a full response to this false allegation in the proper forum, a court of law,” the statement by Savard Foy LLP read on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Until then, we will have no comment.”

Hart is facing one count of sexual assault, while London police are expected to hold a press conference with more updates on Feb. 5.

Next: The Flyers are off for the All-Star break and will return to action on Feb. 6 against the Florida Panthers (7 p.m., NBCSP).

The Senior Bowl participants have one day of practice under their belts, and there was plenty to see. From offensive linemen to defensive backs, The Inquirer’s Devin Jackson breaks down the biggest performances from Day 1 — and mentions a few names Eagles fans should keep an eye on.

Their Eagles’ season might be over, but a couple of their stars will suit up one more time this weekend.

Next: The Senior Bowl is on Saturday (1 p.m., NFL Network), while the Pro Bowl games championship is Sunday (3 p.m., 6abc, ESPN).

Following a tumultuous season’s end, the Eagles confirm Nick Sirianni’s return for a fourth year. After a dismal 1-6 finish, Sirianni’s ability to address the team’s challenges will define his future. The decision sparks intrigue, given the departure of key assistants. In the latest episode of unCovering the Birds, Inquirer beat reporter Jeff McLane offers insights into the offseason dynamics and sheds light on the crucial decisions shaping the Eagles’ path forward. Listen here.

Zach LaVine or Dejounte Murray? Nah, David Murphy writes. The Sixers are trying to build a team that can beat the Boston Celtics in a seven-game playoff series. Not easy, we know. So maybe Alex Caruso or Bruce Brown would be the right fit, Murphy muses, alongside some random (and not-so-random) Eagles thoughts.

Ben Kenyon is more than just the Sixers strength coach. He’s also a published author.

And the West Coast wasn’t kind to the Sixers — or Joel Embiid’s knees — on Tuesday night as an injury-laden Sixers lost their fourth straight in a 119-107 defeat to Golden State, in a game that saw the return and precautionary exit of the reigning NBA MVP.

Next: The West Coast swing continues with a trip to the Utah Jazz on Thursday (10 p.m., TNT).

As the calendar nears February and soon pitchers and catchers will report to Clearwater (Feb. 13 if you’re wondering), Alex Coffey wraps her four-part series spotlighting prospects to keep an eye on in 2024.

The finale: a 2020 first-rounder who could be in the mix for the Phillies at some point this season and an outfielder with some elite tools.

Worth a look

Stat stars: Villanova’s Lucy Olsen and St. Joseph’s standout Erik Reynolds II are leading the way in the Big 5.

