‘No hate’ in his return | Sports Daily Newsletter

It will be a little strange for Saquon Barkley on Sunday, showing up at MetLife Stadium on game day as a visiting player after six seasons toiling in the Meadowlands.

There was plenty of drama concerning the star running back’s exit from the New York Giants and his free-agent signing here. Barkley is undeniably an Eagle now, though, and is leading the team on and off the field. “I know he doesn’t have a ‘C’ on his chest for captain,” coach Nick Sirianni says, “but I have no doubt he’s one of the main leaders on this football team.”

Advertisement

Some old bonds remain. Barkley concedes that he still watches Giants games on TV and roots for his former teammates. He clarifies that remark: “I root for them, but I’m not saying I want them to win. If my old teammates do well and the Giants lose, that’s a great Sunday for me,” Barkley said, jokingly. “But, honestly, I’ve got no hate.”

Barkley has rushed for 482 yards and four touchdowns in five games. Inquirer writer EJ Smith profiles the running back leading up to his homecoming.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

The Eagles play in Week 7 against the New York Giants. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from MetLife Stadium.

The Giants have one of the top defensive players in the league in tackle Dexter Lawrence, who happens to be friends with Barkley. Lawrence is also capable of wrecking the Eagles’ game plan, and the Eagles know they’ll have to be prepared for the matchup.

For the Eagles’ defensive line, Jalen Carter missed practice and popped up with a shoulder injury, leaving his status in question for Sunday.

Meanwhile, seven weeks after defensive back James Bradberry was placed on injured reserve with a leg injury, he still doesn’t know when he might return.

The Flyers and Russia go way back.

There was the 1976 exhibition between the Broad Street Bullies and the Red Army at the Spectrum. And Bob Clarke famously said in the early 1990s that he “hated the Russians.” In fact, a Russian player didn’t suit up in orange and black until Andrei Lomakin did in 1991.

Fast forward 30-odd years and enter Matvei Michkov. The 19-year-old might be the 25th Russian to play for the Flyers, but he’s got a chance to be the first to become the face of the organization. If he does, it will go a long way in burying that complicated history.

The Phillies have 11 players under contract for $220.5 million and nine others who are eligible for salary arbitration. It isn’t exactly a flexible roster, so it will take creativity to alter the mix. While president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski mulls potential moves, you can weigh in. Which Phillies should return in 2025? Which ones need to move on? Read our picks for each player and decide for yourself.

The 76ers went star-hunting this summer, nabbing Paul George and adding him to a roster that already had franchise cornerstones Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. But they also added players who can star in their roles, with Caleb Martin being one of the best examples of that archetype. The new Sixers forward talked to The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey about his journey from an undrafted rookie to an invaluable veteran on a title contender, and how accepting a role helped him build a career.

Jaron Ennis, the pride of Walter B. Saul High School in Roxborough, will defend his world welterweight title for the second time at the Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 9. His foe will be Karen Chukhadzhian, the same guy Ennis beat less than two years ago. It turns out that the International Boxing Federation mandated the defense against Chukhadzhian when Ennis and his promoter wanted a bigger fight. Those are politics of boxing, promoter Eddie Hearn says.

Philly fan photos

Here are our Philly fan photos for this week as part of our Friday lineup. To keep this feature going, we’ll need you to keep submitting photos with a Philly sports theme. Send your photos here for the opportunity to be featured.

Worth a look

A father’s loss: The community is helping Cheltenham football coach Troy Gore after the death of his son. Women’s soccer: The U.S. team has a few new names for three games this month. Basketball union: Villanova great Maddy Siegrist is engaged to Drexel women’s assistant Stephen Perretta.

In the latest episode of unCovering the Birds, the Eagles soar to victory after the bye week, but coach Nick Sirianni’s bold, last-minute decisions are sparking serious buzz within the organization. Inquirer Eagles insider Jeff McLane breaks down the aftermath, while none other than Saquon Barkley shares his thoughts ahead of a monumental showdown against the Giants. Listen here.

The schedule

The Sixers visit the Magic for a preseason game tonight at 7 (No TV). The Flyers host the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 7 p.m. (NBCSP). The Eagles visit the New York Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m. (Fox29).

Try Bird Box

Check out a fun game we call Bird Box to test your knowledge of Eagles players past and present.

What you’re saying about cool stories

We asked you: What’s the coolest sports story you’ve heard this year? Among your responses:

In the Chicago Cubs’ final game of the season, Ian Happ took his place in left field as the game began, and he tossed a ball to a fan in the bleachers wrapped in $100 bills. Written on the ball was “Thanks for the support all season. Beers for the left field crew on me!” It’s this kind of gesture that reminds us that not all pro athletes are overpaid narcissists (I’m looking at you Manny Machado). We need more players like Happ! — Stephen T.

One of my favorites this year was Alex Coffey’s story about Erin and Brandon Marsh and how close they are and have always been. It was fun reading about how competitive they are and how hard they have both worked, she to make it to the Olympics, and he to be the best outfielder he can be. Lots of fun parts with her talking about how maybe she might not beat her brother in a race, but that she thought she could take Bohm and Schwarber. A fun to read human interest story about a really strong American family. — Everett S.

Coolest not! Just happened yesterday. Cannot believe the Phillies gave Rob Thomson a 2-year extension after 3 tries and you’re out. Wonder if after 5 tries management will finally come to their senses. No question this is the none coolest story of the year! I would have given him 2 hours to pack up his stuff and get out of town. His knowledge of baseball strategy is the worst in all of baseball. — Ron R.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Mike Sielski, EJ Smith, Olivia Reiner, Jeff Neiburg, Alex Coffey, Scott Lauber, Keith Pompey, Jonathan Tannenwald, Gabriela Carroll, Matt Breen, and Aaron Carter.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thank you for reading, as always. Have a great weekend and I’ll see you in Monday’s newsletter. — Jim