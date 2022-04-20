Do the Sixers have the look of a champion? They have a bit of an authority on the subject in a guy who has won titles with three different NBA teams. Danny Green has certainly had good timing being on the Spurs, Raptors and Lakers during championship runs, but it has to be more than coincidence.

Watching the Sixers jump out to a 2-0 lead on the Raptors, and it has been easy to pick up on the difference between how they’re playing now and how they played in last year’s playoffs. Is that difference a talent thing? To a large extent, sure, but Green says there’s more to it than that.

— Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport

Early Birds

Jason Kelce isn’t going to play forever. Brandon Brooks has already retired. The Eagles are going to have to replenish their offensive line, and this year’s draft with 10 picks gives them a chance to do it. Who are the top offensive line picks and sleepers? Our draft expert EJ Smith looks at the O-linemen.

Extra Innings

There’s still time for Alec Bohm to develop into a viable third baseman, but it’s going to take time to rebuild Joe Girardi’s trust. And judging by his lineup choices in the first two weeks of the season, it hasn’t happened yet. Infield coach Bobby Dickerson says Bohm is prepared, but his mistakes were physical. Maybe they can be improved by repetition. Maybe not. Dickerson knows that, too.

Ten years in the major leagues seemed like an inevitability for Bryce Harper, who got called up to the majors at 19. But that doesn’t mean he’s taking it for granted.

After leading early, the Phillies cut it close and left it late with the Rockies, and in the end, the home team rallied for the win.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their road trip against the Rockies at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP). Zach Eflin matches up against Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez.

Off the Dribble

The 76ers have dominated the Toronto Raptors, taking a 2-0 lead and winning in every category. That includes their defense, three-point shooting and trips to the free-throw line.

That last thing has been a sticking point for Raptors coach Nick Nurse, who communicated that to anyone who would listen — including Joel Embiid. The Sixers have had a kind whistle as the Wells Fargo Center, and Embiid has forced the issue on offense and made frequent trips to the stripe part of his offensive arsenal.

But the Sixers expect that to change as they travel to Toronto for Game 3.

Next: The Sixers traveled to Toronto for Game 3 of their series against the Raptors. They will take the court at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena.

On the Fly

From cancer diagnosis to a return to play, Oskar Lindblom had Jim McCrossin there for him through his fight with a rare form of bone cancer. Now that McCrossin and assistant athletic trainer Sal Raffa have received their own diagnoses, Lindblom is trying to be there for them through their own battles with their health. He said Tuesday that McCrossin helped him stay positive through his fight, so that’s what he’s trying to do in return.

The Flyers dropped their sixth straight game, giving up three goals in the second period in a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

There hasn’t been much to be positive about for the Flyers this season, but the ECHL’s Reading Royals are showing promise for the future.

Next: The Flyers continue their road trip in Montreal with a 7 p.m. game on Thursday against the Canadiens (NBCSP).

Trivia answer

We asked you on Tuesday which of these four players has won MVP in consecutive years -- Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Michael Jordan or Jerry West. The answer: Jordan. Congratulations to all who got that answer, including Neil G., who was the first to email us about it.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Mike Sielski, Gina Mizell, Keith Pompey, Scott Lauber, Giana Han and EJ Smith.