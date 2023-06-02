Nurse wants to keep the Beard | Sports Daily Newsletter

Yes, Nick Nurse says, he’d love to have James Harden be part of his Process (sorry, couldn’t resist) as new coach of the 76ers.

The question on Harden’s return came up Thursday, when Nurse had his first news conference with the Sixers.

“I would say this: James has a decision to make, and I’d be very happy if he came back,” Nurse said. President of basketball operations Daryl Morey also has said he wants the future Hall of Famer to return as his point guard.

Of course, it’s not that simple. Harden is reportedly hoping to reunite with the Houston Rockets after declining the $35.6 million player option in his contract for next season. Can Nurse talk him out of that plan?

“Winning is always the sell,” Nurse said when asked about how he would pitch Harden on staying in Philly.

“Can we be good enough to win it all?” the coach said. “That’s got to be a goal of his. And if it is, then he should stay here and play for us, because I think there’s a possibility of that.”

Winning it all? That’s an idea every Sixers fan can get behind.

Nick Nurse and the 76ers have the same goal: Eastern Conference finals or bust.

The new head coach was asked about the team’s second-round struggles on multiple occasions, and he didn’t shy away from the question, saying, “We’re going to hit that head on.” It’ll be on Nurse and the Sixers to maintain that mentality, Keith Pompey writes.

Nurse’s influence has the potential to affect the Sixers’ biggest star, too. David Murphy weighs in on how the new coach can help Joel Embiid take the next step.

Thursday brought Day 2 of the Eagles’ organized training activities, and there was a lot to take in. Jeff McLane runs through his observations from the practice, with a focus on some of the younger players who caught his eye, including Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean, and Sydney Brown.

Speaking of Brown, the rookie out of Illinois made several plays Thursday and figures to compete for game action in a new-look secondary. The Eagles will have two new starters at safety after C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps left in free agency. On Thursday, free-agent signee Terrell Edmunds and undrafted second-year pro Reed Blankenship were with the first team.

Kyle Schwarber is Marcus Hayes’ favorite Philadelphia athlete since Brian Dawkins. He likes his vibe. He’s a complete professional. Fit. Prepared. Focused. Accountable. Talented. But Hayes says it’s time to bench him. Not forever. Not even for a week. But at least for a few days. Schwarber has been the worst player on a wildly underachieving, overpaid, 25-31 Phillies ballclub that’s eight games out of first place in the NL East and one game out of last. Schwarber is making $20 million, and he’s been the biggest thief on a team that, so far, has seen Aaron Nola, Trea Turner, and J.T. Realmuto steal a combined $67 million.

Will the Phillies take off again in June? They remain grounded after getting swept by the Mets.

It took all of 55 games for the Phillies to get to Plan D at first base. And it will involve a player who was out of work in April after Alec Bohm was put on the 10-day injured list.

Next: The Phillies open a three-game series in Washington at 7:05 p.m. Friday (NBC 10). Zack Wheeler (4-4, 3.60 ERA) will start against Nationals right-hander Josiah Gray (4-5, 2.77).

Union striker Mikael Uhre is paid to score goals —$1.94 million per year, exactly. But on Wednesday night, he showed his value without adding to his tally of five MLS goals.

Uhre did everything but score, even if he did have the ball in the net on two occasions before both instances were ruled out for offsides. (The first “goal” was ruled out on a razor-thin decision.)

He recorded 31 touches, two shots (that weren’t offside), 12-of-17 passing, two headed clearances, one defensive recovery, won 7 of 11 duels, and drew two fouls in the win over Charlotte. Not a bad day’s work.

Two former Union players were named to the United States men’s national team roster for the Concacaf Nations League, which will be held in mid-June. Meford’s Brenden Aaronson and Media’s Auston Trusty made the squad while goalkeeper Zack Steffen (Downingtown and Union academy) missed out because of a knee injury, and Mark McKenzie (Delaware, Union academy) was left off.

Next: The Union will try and make it nine games unbeaten in the league Saturday when they host CF Montreal (7:30 p.m., Apple TV).

Worth a look

Episode 10 | “One of us” | Sean Desai

The NFL is known for a lot, but international diversity is low on the list. So how did a first-generation Indian American land one of the most prominent gigs on the Eagles’ coaching staff? Sean Desai’s ascent is unequivocally an immigrant story, one underscored by hard work, long odds, and the support of family and friends. But for as much as he recognizes the historic nature of his hiring, Desai wants to be defined by the demands of his job. His goal is to be the best defensive coordinator in the NFL, and between his training, experience, and the personnel now at his disposal, he believes he’s got what it takes to deliver. On the season finale of unCovering the Birds, Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane retraces Desai’s path, and how it’s shaped the coach he’s become.

Listen to all episodes here or wherever you get your podcasts.

What you’re saying about WNBA possibilities

We asked: If Philadelphia were to get a WNBA team, what would you name it? Among your responses:

Philadelphia Bells, Philadelphia Freedom, Philadelphia Lightning — Jon G

Philadelphia Pride — Stephen S.

Liberty Belles — Richard J.

My suggestion for a women’s basketball team is the Philadelphia Bells. — Douglas G.

How about The Philly Belles? — Richard F.

Why change the name from the original? We still rage against the patriarchy and racism in Philly. Add RAGE back into the WNBA. — Florence B.

“Lady Libertarians” suits just nicely. — John B.

Philadelphia Phantoms — Everett S.

