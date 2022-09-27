The 76ers are preparing to open training camp in Charleston, S.C., and hopes are understandably high.

MVP runner-up Joel Embiid is healthy, freed of the injuries that hampered him in the playoffs last May. James Harden is noticeably thinner. The All-Star guard joked that he lost “100 pounds” during an offseason when he committed himself to better conditioning. Add the new players the team has brought in, including P.J. Tucker, and it’s easy to see why the Sixers have visions of contending.

“This is the best talent that I’ve had since I’ve been here,” coach Doc Rivers said. “We have to become a team.”

The preseason is just beginning, of course, and plenty can go wrong in the course of the season. For now, though, the Sixers have every right to dream big.

President of basketball operations Daryl Morey was a busy man in the offseason, bringing in several players to improve the Sixers’ depth and ratchet up their toughness. P.J. Tucker was the prize acquisition, but Morey also added De’Anthony Melton, Montrezl Harrell, and Danuel House to the mix. The newcomers were publicly introduced as Sixers for the first time at Monday’s preseason media day.

Harden said he had “a lot of dark moments” over the last two seasons as he dealt with injuries.

Tucker had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee this summer, but the Sixers characterized it as minor.

Jalen Hurts has shown in the early part of the season that he has made a significant jump in his second year as starter. Because of that, Hurts in all probability will be part of the team’s long-term plans and is expected to earn a contract extension, according to beat writer Jeff McLane.

Things can change quickly in the NFL. A couple of weeks ago, it was unclear how much Hurts might have improved coming off a 9-8 season and a preseason when he didn’t play much. But the early results have shown that Hurts as a passer has made a jump. In fact, Pro Football Focus has him as the highest-graded passer in the league.

The Eagles are riding this momentum into Week 4 when they’ll go up against a familiar face in Jaguars coach Doug Pederson. Nick Sirianni’s predecessor led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory before he was later fired. Sirianni of course is well aware of that history and has respect for what Pederson meant to the franchise.

Zack Wheeler felt a twinge in his right forearm in a start on Aug. 20. Five days later, with the Phillies holding a 3½-game lead on the Brewers for the last wild-card spot, the team pitched its ace on an idea. What if Wheeler went on the injured list for two weeks and gave his arm a break? He balked at the idea at first, but now that Wheeler is back and set for his second post-injured-list start Tuesday night in Chicago in the opening game of the most crucial road trip in recent franchise history, it appears to have been a shrewd gamble.

Next: The Phillies open up their final road trip of the regular season at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday against the Cubs (NBCSP). Wheeler (11-7, 2.98 ERA) will start against Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman (4-7, 3.80).

Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Adonicas Sanders has fit in quickly with the Temple Owls. He has formed a bond with freshman quarterback E.J. Warner.

Penn State punter Barney Amor’s journey has taken him from Netherlands to Central Bucks East to Colgate to Virginia to the Nittany Lions, with Switzerland mixed in.

Former Neumann Goretti standout Eric Gentry came up with big plays for Southern Cal against Oregon State.

My favorite play of the game was every catch made by DeVonta. Such an awesome display of will. What a tremendous talent. That one catch he made down near the Washington goal line, it was spectacular. He tracked the ball, soared high up and wasn’t going to be denied. Snatched the ball down from between 2 defenders, landed hard on his back. Held on to the ball. I remember thinking in that moment ... Jalen Reagor would never have made that catch! — Tonya H.

