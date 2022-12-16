Things certainly are looking up for the 76ers, winners of three straight with the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors visiting tonight. The Sixers have climbed to third in the Atlantic Division at 15-12, James Harden is meshing with Joel Embiid, and the team is reaping the benefits of seven straight home games.

But something still is missing, right? Tyrese Maxey has not played for the Sixers since Nov. 18, when he suffered a broken left foot in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. And Doc Rivers indicated Thursday that Maxey will be out a while longer.

Maxey originally was expected to miss three to four weeks, but the Sixers coach said the star guard’s recovery will take longer than that.

“He can sprint straight; he just can’t cut or he can’t stop,” Rivers said. “So it may get better in three days or five or six days. But I don’t see that happening. This is an uneducated guess, but I just can’t imagine him playing any time soon.”

Maxey, 22, has averaged 22.9 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.0 steal in 15 games. His boundless energy and infectious smile have made him a fan favorite.

But Sixers fans will have to hang in there without him and imagine how great the Sixers can be when Maxey returns.

The Sixers technically were the fifth-slowest team entering Thursday in the NBA’s official pace category, which measures total possessions per game (97.9). But they are unlocking their ideal pace anyway. It has yielded 121.3 points per 100 possessions on 53.3% shooting during their three-game winning streak.

“We have Joel Embiid and James [Harden]. We’re not going to win the Olympics,” coach Doc Rivers said. “But we can play at a great pace, meaning body movement and cutting. And that helps everybody.”

Gina Mizell explains what “space and pace” means to the Sixers.

Golden State comes into tonight’s game shorthanded, but the defending champs still have the Sixers’ respect.

Sixers representatives addressed more than 200 people who packed a Chinatown restaurant Wednesday night to question and criticize the team’s plan for a new, $1.3 billion arena on Market Street. “My question is really simple,” one man told the representatives. “Why can’t you guys stay where you are?”

Next: The Sixers host the Golden State Warriors tonight at 7:30 (ESPN).

Jalen Hurts is the obvious pick for MVP, and even though it’s not often that a QB-coach combo is honored, Nick Sirianni should be the coach of the year as well, writes columnist David Murphy. Let’s look at the ways a Sirianni-coached team backs that up, as the two should be holding up personal hardware at season’s end. And quite possibly the Lombardi Trophy, too.

The Eagles aren’t trying to look ahead, of course, even with the Cowboys game coming soon. Next up is a road game in Chicago in which the Eagles are heavily favored. The teams have mutual respect as coaches and players on both sides are closely connected.

Even as the 12-1 Eagles are finding so much success this season, they’re also expected to have a high first-round draft pick from the Saints. With two first-round picks, any number of college standouts are in play to be selected, and here are five of them to watch as bowl season gets started.

Next: The Eagles visit the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday (Fox29).

As a former first-round draft pick now on a six-year, $30 million contract, Joel Farabee needs to be more than occasionally good for the Flyers. So far this season, that has not been the case. The 22-year-old winger has been inconsistent, and coach John Tortorella said he’s expecting Farabee to find the solution within himself.

The Flyers snapped their four-game skid Thursday night behind stellar play by goalie Carter Hart.

Next: The Flyers host the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. Saturday (NBCSP).

What you’re saying about Hurts vs. Prescott

We asked you: Who’s the better quarterback, Dak Prescott or Jalen Hurts? Among your responses:

Without a question it’s Jalen, he’s light-years ahead of Dax the wonder quarterback. Look at what happened last weekend, Dax the wonder QB barely won against the WORST team in the NFL!!!! What does that tell ya? — Jill L.

Who’s better at helping his team? Right now on paper? Hurts. Prescott is the same type of QB. But overrated by the national media. Overall though, I believe the TEAM is playing better and his development has shown. By no means do I feel we need to appoint him the QB of the year or MVP or a trillion dollar contract. He hasn’t won anything. And the team is winning on a last place schedule. Hope people realize that. — Doug H.

Objectively, it’s Hurts. Let’s just look at the numbers: Their completion percentage is similar, yardage and TDs are not that different if you project Dak over 13 games — but he has three times as many INTs in two-thirds of the games and thus his QB rating is 16 points lower. And that’s before you get to the fact that Jalen has rushed for about 10 times as many yards — and 10 times as many TDs! — Ed F.

As far as this year, I would have to say Hurts. Hurts has more poise in the pocket, he’s better at running for yards, more accurate passer, and Hurts has a better supporting staff (offensive line). Prescott panics under pressure and throws more interceptions. I would say that pressure will be the deciding factor of who wins this game. If Philly’s front four can get to Prescott, it’s a wrap. If the Eagles O-line can protect Hurts, the Eagles should take this game. I predict 33-20. — Kent O.

Leadership, minimal mistakes, and wins. That’s the difference between these two QBs. — Virgil K.

Explain to me why the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is automatically confirmed, “the best in the business” when the contract is inked, and the jersey is worn for the press briefing. Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach are the only ‘Boys QBs waving to the faithful from Canton, and it’s likely to remain as such for quite a while. As long as the Dallas Cowboys remain, since 1960, in the NFC East the Eagles will always be, regardless of win/loss record, playing second fiddle to the ‘Boys. Same goes for Giants and Washington. The media has been in love with the ‘Boys since the “Ice Bowl.” Jalen Hurts, for this season is ... and perhaps for the next 10 seasons, superior to Dak Prescott, Sleep Comfort commercials notwithstanding. Compare statistics, and it’s “no contest.” Just get used to the media’s love affair with the Dallas’ franchise. — Richard S.

Jalen Hurts is the better quarterback. — Darlene E.

