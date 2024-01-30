Moving on? | Sports Daily Newsletter

In his 13th season in the NBA, North Philadelphia’s Marcus Morris Sr. finally found his way home with the 76ers.

He should not get too comfortable. The NBA trade deadline is approaching on Feb. 8, and there’s a good chance that the big man will be sent packing. Again.

Morris has been traded five times in his career, most recently to the Sixers in the James Harden deal in November. And if the Sixers are able to acquire Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray, Morris is all but certain that he’ll be moved in such a deal.

“It’s part of a business. I understand it,” Morris says. “... Being here 13 years gets you prepared for [stuff] like this. I’ve been on seven different teams. I’ve been traded a few times. I would be naive to act like I’d been surprised to get traded or some [stuff]. … I’m prepared for it.”

The saga surrounding Joel Embiid’s availability continues. Embiid and the 76ers came under fire after the star center sat out the team’s marquee matchup against the Nuggets on Saturday, with fans and Denver coach Mike Malone sounding off on the matter for different reasons. Now the NBA might have its say. Because Embiid was not on the injury list and was ruled out only 15 minutes before the game, the Sixers will likely be investigated for their handling of his late scratch. And a fine could come with that, too.

Without Embiid and Tyrese Maxey for the second straight game, the Sixers were no match for the Trail Blazers.

Next: The Sixers visit the Golden State Warriors tonight at 10 on the second night of a back-to-back (TNT).

As Rhys Hoskins was introduced to the Brewers on Monday, he offered up his first public comments about what he will miss most about the Phillies, the only team he had ever known in his career. And what that first game at Citizens Bank Park on June 3 might be like for the visiting Brewers first baseman.

Former Phillies bench coach and longtime major league manager Jimy Williams has died at 80.

It is crazy to think about, but Andre Blake has been with the Union for 10 years.

The former UConn Huskies star has developed into one of Major League Soccer’s top goalkeepers in that time and accomplished almost all there is to accomplish individually. But Blake says he is still getting better and learning, particularly as a leader. Jonathan Tannenwald recently caught up with Blake at the Union’s training camp in Florida to talk about his decade in Philadelphia.

The Union made a minor move on Monday, signing an American forward who has been playing in Spain.

The Flyers have reached the 50-game mark and remain in the playoff mix.

How have they done it? Here are 10 big numbers behind the Flyers’ surprising start, beginning with workhorse Travis Sanheim and the almost 173 miles he has skated so far this season.

Next: The Flyers are off for the All-Star break and will return to action on Feb. 6 against the Florida Panthers (7 p.m., NBCSP).

The AFC championship game saw All-Pro Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton stand out, and that brought to mind how the Eagles drafted Jordan Davis one pick earlier. Not that Davis is a bust, but to David Murphy, it’s a reminder that the talent a team has is the talent it chooses.

Worth a look

On the bubble: Here’s what slumping Villanova needs to do to get back in the NCAA Tournament conversation. Emerging big man: Mastery North’s Lakeem McAliley is a force at East Stroudsburg. What are the odds? The 49ers are a slight favorite over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

