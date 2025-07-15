Is Paul George cursed? | Sports Daily Newsletter

Paul George became an even richer man when he signed a four-year, $211.5 million contract with the Sixers before last season. Since then, though, the nine-time All-Star has been cursed when it comes to injuries.

The Sixers disclosed Monday that George underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee after he injured it in a workout. He played only 41 games last season as a succession of injuries kept knocking him down.

Now George is looking at three months of recovery and rehabilitation, which will bring him to the start of the next Sixers season. He has been great for most of his 15 years in the NBA, but now at 35, he seems even older on the court.

On a more positive note, Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey welcomes the team’s addition of forward Trendon Watford, a longtime friend. Says Maxey: “This is the perfect platform for him to showcase his talent and help a team that’s trying to win.”

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Kyle Schwarber will be on the National League team for the All-Star Game this evening in Atlanta (8 p.m., Fox29), and this might be his last appearance as a Phillie. The designated hitter will be a free agent after this season. So what will the market look like for Schwarber, who has hit 30 homers so far?

Consider the case of Pete Alonso, who stayed unsigned until February when he rejoined the Mets on a one-year, $30 million deal. Modern front offices don’t tend to reward slugging corner infielders/designated hitters in their 30s, no matter how many homers they hit, Scott Lauber writes.

For the record, Schwarber wants to stay put. “Obviously there’s interest on my side, and I know that there’s going to be interest on their side,” he says. “At the end of the year, we’re going to see where that takes us, and if that’s us striking up a deal, it’s striking up a deal.”

Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suárez, and Cristopher Sánchez could have been in tonight’s All-Star Game but decided against it. That illustrates a recurring problem with the Midsummer Classic: 11 pitchers have been replaced because of insufficient rest.

The Phillies kept the focus on pitching in Day 2 of Major League Baseball’s draft after they stocked up on college arms in the first three rounds. They chose right-hander Sean Youngerman (Oklahoma State) in the fourth round, right-hander Gabe Craig (Baylor) in the fifth, and lefty James Tallon (Duke) in the sixth. And they took two more pitchers in Rounds 7 and 8.

The team’s first-round pick, pitcher Gage Wood of Arkansas, has “an unhittable fastball,” according to one draft analyst. Here’s what many who cover the draft are saying about Wood.

By the way, Wood has carried a strange nickname for a long time: Fat Head. Alex Coffey’s story explains why.

Among local players, right-hander Will McCausland of Harleysville and Ole Miss went in the seventh round to the Cleveland Guardians and left-hander Dylan Brown of Lansdale and Old Dominion went in the eighth round of the draft to the Boston Red Sox. Here’s the rundown on players from the area who were drafted.

The Flyers have been intentional and transparent about their need to rebuild and restock the prospect cupboard. In three years, they’ve remade their young talent pool and added players with star potential like Matvei Michkov and recent top draft pick Porter Martone.

But how do their top prospects stack up with some of the best around the NHL? The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler released his top 100 drafted prospects on Monday, which included three Flyers, led by Martone.

Worth a look

Quarterback ratings: Offseason rankings by NFL analysts place Jalen Hurts anywhere from the top five to 10th or lower. The golfing shortstop: Phillies great Jimmy Rollins won a new boat with a hole in one at the American Century Championship.

🧠 Trivia time

Who was the catcher for Jim Bunning’s perfect game against the Mets on June 21, 1964? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Gus Triandos

B) Pat Corrales

C) Clay Dalrymple

D) Bob Uecker

What you’re saying about Vet memories

We asked you: What is your best (or worst) Veterans Stadium memory? Among the most interesting responses:

I recall attending the last game at Connie Mack Stadium with my father on 10/1/1970 and leaving with the red wooden back slat of my seat as a souvenir, then attending the first game (also with my dad) at Veterans Stadium on 4/10/1971. One of my fondest memories at the Vet was sitting in a third base line field box and having the Phanatic stop and climb up on the corner of our box with his big foot resting on my arm. We then looked up at the jumbotron and saw ourselves on the large screen. I wish I could find that red seat slat … — Jim V.

I have many memories of The Vet both good, and bad but one that stands out is the horrible experience of trying to use the tiny Men’s Rooms on the 700 Level during an Eagles game. As a season-ticket holder up there I had to utilize those facilities many times and it was quite an experience. — Bob A.

We were at the Vet for both opening and closing days. When the helicopter dropped the first ball at opening day, our seats were higher than the helicopter. We were last row up in center field. Just another unforgettable Philadelphia sports memory. — Ron R.

It was a meaningless late season game against the Expos. Late in the game, Dann Bilardello pops a sky-high Kent Tekulve foul into our section. It’s coming down two rows in front of me. I watch the fan put his hands up to make the catch. It hits him right in the hands and pops out right into mine. I make the catch, look back into the stands and there is Harry Kalas giving me a thumbs-up from the booth. Also saw Emmitt Smith break the rushing record at the time. He had over 200 yards on a rainy December game. Emmitt unfortunately was a Cowboy, but he was a class act and I became an Emmitt fan. — Dave G.

I would have to say it was the beer. It had such a unique taste that I have never even remotely seen replicated. Apparently they would pour it hours before the game was to begin and freeze it until game time. I was one of those things that it was so bad it was good. It grew on you. Kind of like cheeseburgers from a drive-in theater refreshment stand. — Tom C.

Thanks to Everett S., Michael L., and George N., who also weighed in on this topic.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Keith Pompey, Scott Lauber, Matt Breen, Isabella DiAmore, Gabriela Carroll, Gina Mizell, Ariel Simpson, Gustav Elvin, and Alex Coffey.

Yes, I remember those jam-packed 700 Level men’s rooms during Eagles games. A nightmare. Thank you for reading. Bella will be at the newsletter controls on Wednesday. — Jim