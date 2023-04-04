Run right over | Sports Daily Newsletter

David Murphy believes Eagles shouldn’t draft a running back in first round.

Not even one who runs like Edgerrin James.

In other words, Murphy respects Bijan Robinson. He likes Robinson’s talent and grit. He still doesn’t think the Eagles and Howie Roseman should make the mistake of spending the No. 10 pick on Robinson.

Of course, Robinson isn’t the only option for the Eagles. Devin Jackson is back with his latest breakdown of the possibilities for the Birds in the draft.

unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLaneEp 2: F*** This Game

What’s it like to play offensive line in the NFL? According to Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, not much fun. So why, then, did he agree to a recent one-year contract extension? Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane tries to find out what the passionate Johnson is really thinking.

Jimmy Rollins started 14 consecutive opening days at shortstop for the Phillies from 2001-14; Larry Bowa started 12 in a row from 1970-81. Trea Turner has a chance to join that lineage. Bowa and Rollins watched Turner, from afar and up close, this spring. Bowa, a spring training instructor, hit grounders to him and the other infielders every morning on the half-field at the Carpenter Complex. Rollins spent a few minutes with Turner in Miami on March 21 before the finals of the WBC. And although they were familiar with Turner — he is, after all, a two-time All-Star, a batting champion, and a World Series winner in Washington in 2019 — the impression is less superficial now that they know him as a member of the Phillies shortstop brotherhood.

With a new focus on his hitting mechanics, Cristian Pache is hoping to improve and help the Phillies.

Unfortunately, the offense was desultory across the board for the Phillies in their final game in the series with the Rangers.

Next: The Phillies open up a three-game series in New York against the Yankees. Taijuan Walker makes his Phillies debut against the Yankees’ Nestor Cortes at 7:05 p.m. Monday (NBCSP).

The 76ers’ stars get a lot of the attention, with Joel Embiid and James Harden taking the lion’s share of headlines. But players like Danuel House Jr., also play a role, chiming in with motivational speeches and playing spot minutes in critical moments. The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell spoke with House about taking on more minutes of late — and how he contributes when those opportunities aren’t available.

Neither the stars, nor the bench could help the Sixers against the Bucks.

Next: The Sixers have another marquee matchup on the way when the Boston Celtics visit the Wells Fargo Center for Tuesday’s 8 p.m. game.

The rivalry with in-state NHL rival Pittsburgh will always be fierce, but with the Flyers eliminated from playoff contention already, it’s lost some zing.

Indeed, with the Penguins taking off to an early lead, the Flyers labored to generate offense and energy, falling in the end by two goals.

Take in the report by Giana Han on who shone, who didn’t, and exactly how it all went down.

Union undone

The Union badly wanted to bounce back from their first loss at home in over a season and generate a win against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night. They didn’t manage to do it, though they didn’t lose, either.

The good news was that star goalkeeper Andre Blake was back and the Union didn’t give up a goal.

The bad news was that the Union’s offense has been stuck in second gear all season and needs something to jolt it into action to even come close to the record accomplishments of last season.

Jersey time! The new USWNT kits are out. Do you love them?

Queens are crowned: The national women’s basketball championship has crowned new winners in a memorable year for women’s sports.

Dawn Staley dishes: The North Philly raised coach wasn’t holding back her displeasure about some of the language used to describe her team.

On this date

In 1989, Pete Rose gambling on baseball was revealed to the public by Sports Illustrated, which eventually resulted in a lifetime ban for the player from the sport. He’s still managing to be controversial even more recently.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from David Murphy, Maria McIlwain, Joseph Santoliquito, Giana Han, Devin Jackson, Gina Mizell, Alex Coffey, Scott Lauber, and Jonathan Tannenwald.