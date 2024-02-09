Morey’s moves | Sports Daily Newsletter

For those newsletter readers scoring at home, here’s a handy Sixers breakdown after the NBA trade deadline:

Erase Marcus Morris Sr., Danuel House Jr., Patrick Beverley, Jaden Springer, and old standby Furkan Korkmaz. Pencil in Buddy Hield and Cameron Payne.

Daryl Morey traded away a third of the team’s 15-man roster on Thursday, and there were any number of draft picks swapped as well. Where does this leave a team that has lost seven of eight games while it waits for Joel Embiid to mend?

The Sixers seem to have improved a little. The trade with the Indiana Pacers for Hield gives them a much-needed three-point shooter. Payne can serve as a backup point guard. However, Keith Pompey writes that the Sixers lost four tough, defensive-minded players.

Thursday’s trades could signal that the Sixers are primed to dive into the buyout market, with three roster spots available.

In a salary-capped, luxury-taxed world, there are competitive advantages to saving money, and the Sixers have done just that with these deals, David Murphy writes.

Next: The Sixers host the Atlanta Hawks tonight (7 p.m., NBCSP).

When Andy Reid was fired by Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie in 2012, he took with him to Kansas City many staff members who are still there to this day. It’s fair to question whether Lurie made the right decision in letting Reid go after 14 mostly successful seasons, Jeff McLane writes.

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is eligible for a contract extension this spring, but he says he’s in no rush to hammer out a new deal. Clearly, he wants to stay in this town long-term. “It’s been amazing. I love playing in Philly,” said Smith, who visited Radio Row in Las Vegas in the lead-up to the Super Bowl. “I don’t think there’s a better sports city in the U.S. I think Philly is top-tier.”

Jordan Mailata is promoting Australia’s National Rugby League at the Super Bowl. The Eagles tackle weighed in on the firing of Brian Johnson, calling it “the nature of the business.”

Quarterback Brock Purdy has made a real connection with his teammates on the way to the Super Bowl. That could provide a lesson for Jalen Hurts, Mike Sielski writes.

Next: The Niners and Chiefs’ Super Bowl showdown is Sunday (6:30 p.m., CBS3).

Garnet Hathaway doesn’t traditionally get cheated when it comes to playing the body and delivering a check.

But it turns out the Flyers enforcer was indeed being shortchanged in the stat book for all his physicality. The NHL announced earlier this week it had completed an audit of how the hit statistic has been compiled and Hathaway was one of the big winners. How big? He was awarded 43 more hits throughout the season, enough for him to jump up to fourth in the league.

It would appear the Flyers have found their spark as the team celebrated its second straight victory coming off the NHL All-Star break with a 4-1 win over Winnipeg last night. All-Star Travis Konecny put on a showcase last night that Gordie Howe could’ve been proud of — though even with the convincing win, the boss in head coach John Tortorella was not all smiles.

Next: The Flyers host the Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+, Hulu).

Phillies pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater, Fla., on Tuesday. Their equipment is already on the way. The Phillies packed up their truck and left for the 1,058-mile trek to their spring training home.

The Union has long been the gold standard in MLS for producing and developing young talent. That tradition is alive and well in Chester, headlined by highly-regarded talents David Vazquez and Cavan Sullivan, both of whom already have plenty of suitors abroad.

Jim Curtin spoke Thursday about Vazquez, 17, and Sullivan, 14, and what could be next for both.

Worth a look

March forecast: Villanova could still make the NCAA Tournament, but the Wildcats have no room for a slipup. Get the glitter out: The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will rebrand as the Mummers for a day in August. Still here: Three former women’s players have remained in the Big 5 as head coaches. The Hawk never dies: St. Joseph’s tied its best-ever start to a women’s hoops season in a dominant win over an A-10 rival last night. Could a Top 25 nod be on the horizon for the Hawks?

