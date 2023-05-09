Getting over the Game 5 hump | Sports Daily Newsletter

Now it’s a best-of-three series to settle the Eastern Conference semifinals with the Boston Celtics, but the 76ers do not have the best recent track record in this scenario.

They’ve suffered Game 5 losses in each of the last six conference-semifinal appearances, including last season. Ah, but a new opportunity awaits Tuesday night in Boston, and the Sixers have renewed confidence after Sunday’s overtime win that tied the series.

“We’re not thinking about last year or the year before. That’s wasted energy,” coach Doc Rivers says. “... You’ve got to make sure that doesn’t overtake your brain.”

That track record does have to weigh on the minds of Sixers fans, though. And this best-of-three series could have a profound impact on the team. This could be an inflection point, Mike Sielski writes, and these could be the Sixers’ most important games in decades.

The lead-up to Monday’s NHL draft lottery provided excitement, hope, and a lot of anxiety for Flyers fans.

But as has been the case for most of the last three seasons, it ended with disappointment. Instead of getting some lottery luck and landing a top-2 pick and a potential franchise cornerstone like Connor Bedard or Adam Fantilli to kickstart their rebuild, the Flyers stayed put and will pick at No. 7 overall.

While there will be good players available at No. 7 for the Flyers, the players in that tier are viewed more as developmental prospects who will take some time before making an NHL impact.

The Flyers technically didn’t lose Tuesday as they landed the pick that corresponded to their finish, but it sure feels like they did ...

Through seven starts, Phillies co-aces Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler haven’t looked as sharp as usual, but aren’t quite struggling, either. Nola began the week tied for the fifth-most innings (42⅔) in the National League; Wheeler had the 10th-most strikeouts (46). But they will drag 4.64 and 4.26 ERAs, respectively, into home starts Tuesday night and Wednesday against the heavy-hitting Blue Jays. Things could be worse. They also could be a lot better. It’s all just ... a little off. But here’s the thing: Expectations may need to be recalibrated. Not for Nola and Wheeler, specifically, but for every starter in baseball. Because the sport is different in 2023, and much less forgiving to pitchers.

Next: The Phillies open a two-game home series against Toronto at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Nola (2-2, 4.64 ERA) will start against Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah (1-2, 4.71) (NBCSP).

The 76ers enter a pivotal Game 5 against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday with a number of important story lines to watch, including James Harden’s up-and-down performances, Joel Embiid’s stamina, and Tyrese Maxey’s shooting. As The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell noted, 80% of Game 5 winners go on to take the series. So the Sixers’ season could be riding on this game.

Next: The Sixers face off against the Celtics on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Game 5 at TD Garden in Boston (TNT).

For all the Union’s success in recent years, the team is still seeking its first postseason silverware. If it is to come this season, the U.S. Open Cup might be the team’s best shot.

The Union begin their 2023 Open Cup quest on the road Tuesday at Minnesota United (8:30 p.m., YouTube). Is this the year Jim Curtin and Co. can finally get over the hump after losing three finals over the last decade?

unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLane Ep 7: The “Assassin” | Jason Babin

Jason Babin was a hell-raiser. On and off the field. It’s a quality that made him a crippling force on the Eagles’ defensive line, and, at times, a combative presence inside the team’s locker room. If Babin was so good, what made his exit from Philadelphia so ugly? In the latest episode of unCovering the Birds, Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane revisits one of the most tumultuous periods in recent team history. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or go to Inquirer.com/podcasts.

With linebacker Nolan Smith getting accustomed to his new surroundings, the Eagles are hoping to unlock the first-round pick’s full potential on the edges.

Smith, the 30th overall pick of the draft, says that he and defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Jeremiah Washburn are attempting to identify a signature pass-rush move for him in the NFL.

“He’s helped with a ton of things, I’ve learned from fixing my lines to just simple pass-rush things, simple stances,” Smith said. “I love Coach Wash, man.”

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked you: Who should bat leadoff for the Phillies? Among your responses:

Bryson Stott should be batting lead off. He did a nice job in the one hole earlier in the season and he should remain in that spot for the foreseeable future. His speed and his ability to take a lot of pitches help to make him a good candidate for the leadoff spot.

Kyle Schwarber did a nice job batting there last year, but his average is too low and he strikes out way too much to bat leadoff ... even though he does get a ton of walks. Also, batting farther down in the order will give him more RBI opportunities.

... If Stott struggles for too long, the best alternative would be to go with Trea Turner at lead off. But I wouldn’t do that without giving Stott a legitimate shot to succeed there. — Bill R.

The lead off hitter should be a contact hitter who can get on base and runs well. That could be a few of the Phillies.

Bryson Stott has been doing very well in that spot. No reason to take him out. Also Alec Bohm, Turner and Brandon Marsh would work there. I have no idea why Rob Thomson would put Schwarber in that spot. He’s a home run hitter who strikes out a lot and a slow runner. — Kathy T.

