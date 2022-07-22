The Sixers have grabbed the Philly news cycle over the past couple days, but it wasn’t because of a blockbuster trade or major signing.

No, it was because of their announcement proposing an arena in Center City.

The arena, which would take nine years to complete, wouldn’t make the Sixers the only team with a gleaming palace right in their city’s downtown, but it would create an unusual situation. That’s because it would make Philly the only North American city to have separate NBA and NHL venues in the same town.

Fans, residents, and even Joel Embiid had thoughts on the proposed $1.3 billion arena, taking to Twitter to voice their opinions.

James Harden didn’t exactly look like himself for the Sixers down the stretch of the 2021-22 season. And for the first time in his career, Harden walked into the summer without the comfort of knowing he had done everything he could after a lackluster postseason performance.

While that might not have played a part in his handling of the offseason, Harden is certainly moving like a man who knows his team needs reinforcements. He took a large paycut, he’s spent time off the court with Joel Embiid, and worked out with Tyrese Maxey.

But don’t lose sight of the money. The Inquirer’s David Murphy believes Harden gave the city of Philly 14 million reasons to give him the benefit of the doubt entering the upcoming season.

The All-Star break is over, and the Phillies get back to their season tonight against the Cubs, the first of 70 games remaining. They have a 49-43 record, a run differential of +62 — which ranks seventh in baseball — and are in a virtual tie with the Cardinals for the third NL wild-card spot. Ending a 10-year playoff drought is within sight, but there are plenty of questions ahead. Scott Lauber and Alex Coffey weighed in on the biggest issues facing this team the rest of the way.

Next: The Phillies return to action at 7:05 p.m. Friday when they host the Cubs at Citizens Bank Park (NBCSP). Kyle Gibson (5-3, 4.35) will face Cubs left-hander Justin Steele (3-6, 4.15).

Once upon a time, athletes often peaked in their twenties, but Alejandro Bedoya is deep into his thirties and still finding ways to improve and help the Union.

He’s running smarter, not harder, and thinking about his passes and how to use the geometry of the field to his team’s advantage. He’s still the spiritual leader of the team, whether that’s speaking up about gun control, hyping his teammates up in pregame huddles, or taking charge in any scrum that breaks out on the field. In fact, he’s serving a yellow-card suspension this weekend.

Jonathan Tannenwald shares the details on what makes Bedoya tick and keep on ticking.

Worth a look

Full circle: From a Philly basement to prison to world titles, Bernard Hopkins and a boxing ref’s stories have been intertwined, and the two will soon be together in the Pennsylvania Boxing Hall of Fame. Matt Breen has the story.

But does it work? We take a look at the effectiveness of a common remedy for cramps in the sports world, pickle juice.

Songs of summer: Chase Utley’s iconic walk-up music can be traced to Dick Allen and a White Sox organist.

Mentors on the mind: As his pro career begins, former Malvern Prep star Chris Newell knows two who helped him get there are looking down on him from above.

What you’re saying about the Phillies’ chances to end their postseason drought:

“Not gonna happen. The Phillies lack the back end of a rotation, bullpen, and fielding to make the playoffs. They can’t beat the better teams consistently. AND they always flounder when [they] absolutely need to beat the lesser teams in crunch time. On the positive side they can hit with the best of them!” — George M. Somers lll

