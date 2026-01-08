🦅 Roll the tape | Sports Daily Newsletter

Ahead of Sunday’s Eagles wild-card playoff game against San Francisco (4:30 p.m., Fox 29), the question of “how good is this 49ers team, really?” is a fair one.

Unless you’re a fan of the team, or really like watching game highlights or have multiple games up on your screen on Sunday, you’re like a lot of Eagles fans wondering the same thing. Sure, the team is coming off a season-ending loss, but the Niners lost to the Seattle Seahawks, the No. 1 team in the NFC this season.

Advertisement

But how effective is Brock Purdy or how elusive is Christian McCaffrey, or how did a 49ers defensive unit get this far, being this banged-up and without one of the best linebackers in the game in Fred Warner? Well, today we’re leading off with the latest from The Inquirer’s Devin Jackson, who for a large part of this season has been analyzing game film on Eagles opponents, pointing out the warning signs alongside the spots the Birds can exploit.

If you’re reading this as early as we’re dropping it, then grab a cup of coffee, tea, or whatever your go-to morning beverage is and breakdown some game film with us.

It should be another nice day across the region, with temperatures in the high 40s under partly sunny skies. Perfect.

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓What have you noticed about this 49ers team coming on Sunday? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

The 76ers loaded up their frontcourt in advance of an uncertain Joel Embiid season. He’s been available more than anyone expected, creating a logjam at center and power forward. One major cause of that is the performance of two-way acquisitions Jabari Walker and Dom Barlow, who have performed more like members of the rotation.

Because of that, they’ve spent extended time up with the Sixers and their available days on the roster could be dwindling unless their contracts are converted to standard deals. It’s something Walker tries not to focus on.

“Every now and then, it will pop up in my mind, but just putting my energy toward what I can control right now,” Walker said. “And whatever happens, just knowing that I left an impact on my teammates and left an impact in the game. I think that’s the biggest truth.”

What we’re …

👀 Watching: The status of Flyers Jamie Drysdale and Bobby Brink after sustaining injuries from a pair of blindside hits in Tuesday’s game against the Ducks.

🦾 Introducing: Villanova’s Brynn McCurry, the “bionic” presence on the Wildcats’ women’s basketball team.

📖 Reading: The latest shenanigans coming off the most recent episode of the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast.

🏀 Sharing: The good news is that, ahead of the Sixers’ win over the Wizards, both Trendon Watford and Kelly Oubre Jr., who were nursing injuries, were full participants at shootaround and played vs. Washington.

🤔 Wondering: Is Bo Bichette really a possibility for the Phillies? Let’s explore.

Although Bryce Harper met Don Mattingly only briefly at the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami and may not be able to recite all the pertinent numbers — .307 average, 222 homers, nine Gold Gloves, six All-Star appearances — it’s a safe bet he appreciates his nearly Hall of Fame-level place in the sport.

And it has been years since Harper played for anyone with those credentials as a player.

That wasn’t the primary reason the Phillies this week finalized a two-year contract with Mattingly to be the bench coach. They wanted another voice in the dugout alongside manager Rob Thomson.

But Mattingly’s career gives him instant credibility among players, especially star players. His impact on Harper could be profound.

Hockey is all about the details. So, it should be noted that the Flyers have hit the halfway mark of the NHL season with a 21-12-7 record highlighted by a win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. Now some believe coach Rick Tocchet has this team looking like one that could crack the NHL playoffs instead of just teasing the notion.

The Inquirer’s Jackie Spiegel takes a look at some of the highlights of the team’s last game and how it reflects a bigger picture.

Next up: The Flyers welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs (20-15-7) tonight (7 p.m., NBCSP).

Mark McKenzie is on a roller coaster. In the last six months, the former Union standout has been a regular starter for his new club, Toulouse, in the French first division, has had multiple call-ups with the U.S. men’s national team, and is about three months into fatherhood, welcoming a baby boy in October.

McKenzie is doing all of this under the backdrop of hoping to be on U.S. men’s manager Mauricio Pochettino’s World Cup roster in a few months. It’s a lot to juggle, but he catches up with The Inquirer to explain how he’s keeping “control” of it all.

In the women’s side, The Inquirer’s Jonathan Tannenwald has the details on the U.S. women’s national team convening in north Jersey in March for a game against Colombia as part of the SheBelieves Cup tournament.

On this date

Jan. 8, 1995: Phillies slugger and 12-time All-Star Mike Schmidt gets into the Hall of Fame. How about two more? On this date in 1972, the NCAA allowed freshmen to compete in college athletics. Fast forward 12 years to 1984, and the NCAA Tournament expanded to a 64-team field.

Standings, stats, and more

Looking for detailed stats coming off last night’s Sixers game? Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

What you’re saying about the World Cup

We asked: Which matchups are you most looking forward to in the World Cup?

Nothing turns me off more than price gouging. $60,000 for a pair of tickets for a soccer game? Some games are selling for over $100,000 a pair! Seriously now. I could buy two high-end cars and have a little left over for lunch money. — Ronald R.

I’m looking forward to France and Mbappe, England and Harry Kane. But mostly, I’m looking forward to our USA boys, to see if they can stay healthy and live up to their potential as the strongest USA team ever. Go Brenden! — Joel G.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Devin Jackson, Jackie Spiegel, Gustav Elvin, Keith Pompey, Colin Schofield, Scott Lauber, David Murphy, Katie Lewis, Jonathan Tannenwald, and Kerith Gabriel.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

That’s my time, Philly. Have a good one, we’ll catch you tomorrow. — Kerith