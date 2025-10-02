⚾ Making the call | Sports Daily Newsletter

Upper deck home runs. Leaping snags at the warning track. Getting a jump on a stolen base.

All of them are sexy moments fans hope to witness during the Phillies’ postseason. However, for MLB managers like Rob Thomson, the work of the bullpen adds more beauty to the rigors of a playoff run than all of the above.

The latest from Inquirer Phillies beat writer Scott Lauber adds validity to that claim. Lauber notes that managers across the sport are programmed to remove starters earlier in games and call on their best relievers.

Lauber also had an interesting statistic: Over the last three years, Phillies starters threw 77.6 pitches and recorded 15.3 outs per game in the playoffs (72.7 pitches and 13.7 outs in non-Zack Wheeler starts). Consequently, more responsibility fell to the bullpen.

When it works, it’s genius, but when it doesn’t, it can be disastrous (queue up Wheeler being pulled in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series). Uh, yeah.

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Who was A.J. Brown directing his cryptic social media message to if it wasn’t any one person on the Eagles? That was his claim when asked yesterday, going as far as to suggest that he let his “frustrations boil over” following the Birds’ win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

“My message on Twitter was not directed at anyone in the building,” Brown said during an opening statement after practice yesterday. “Not my coaches, not my quarterback, my GM, nobody. I take full accountability. I have open communication with all my coaches and with my quarterback as well.”

Brown has been lightly targeted this season, much to his chagrin, with numbers not representative of his claim of being the NFL’s best wide receiver in July.

Inquirer writer Jeff Neiburg has more on what Brown said — and what he meant.

Quentin Grimes “stood on business,” as the kids would say. And as a result, he secured an $8.7 million bag and did it without embarking on a Ben Simmons-esque saga.

The Inquirer confirmed that the guard accepted his qualifying offer to return to the Sixers for the 2025-26 season, before becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer. The deal comes with a full no-trade clause for this season.

Did he get the long-term option he wanted? Not necessarily. Inquirer writer Gina Mizell takes a look at Grimes’ deal and what it means going forward.

There are plenty of rivalries in Philadelphia. The Phillies have the Mets and the Eagles have the Cowboys, but how often do those players end up hanging together at the Shore or attending the same college or working in the same Center City office? There’s something different about high school rivalries, but none carry the weight like St. Joe’s Prep vs. La Salle, a series that began in 1976. It is a game as intense as ever — more than 10,000 fans are expected Saturday night, when they meet again at Franklin Field.

While the matchup is highly regarded, Roman Catholic is coming off an upset win over the Explorers, and the Cahillites don’t want it to be forgotten: “I know everyone talks La Salle-Prep, but we’re a good team, too. This is our revenge tour from the state championship last year.”

If you haven’t seen it, check out Scott Lauber’s conversation with former MLB pitcher Adam Wainwright as he talks about ace Aaron Nola, the entire Phillies pitching staff, and more as they prepare for the postseason, in The Inquirer’s latest version of Phillies Extra. Listen here.

On this date

Oct. 2, 1980: Larry Holmes became a hometown hero in Easton, Pa., after defeating heavyweight legend Muhammad Ali in 10 rounds when he forced Ali’s corner to throw in the towel.

David Murphy’s take

“What sense does it make to ‘reward’ the top two teams in each league with five days off and then make them play a series that isn’t guaranteed to last five days total?”

— Inquirer columnist David Murphy poses this question in his latest column on how the postseason structure makes it easy for teams to get out of rhythm and how resting up isn’t necessarily an advantage when it comes to continuity.

Did you know …

… That Wednesday’s Phillies intrasquad game drew more fans than Tuesday’s AL wild-card playoff game between Cleveland and Detroit?

What you’re saying about the Sixers

We asked: What are your anticipations, hopes, or concerns for the Sixers this season?

Joel Embiid stays healthy and he and Tyrese Maxey dominate the East. OK, “dominate” is a strong word, I know but at least win enough games to make this team worth watching again. That would be nice and worth the price of admission — Olivia T.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Matt Breen, Joseph Santoliquito, Scott Lauber, Olivia Reiner, Jeff Neiburg, Jonathan Tannenwald, Gina Mizell, Keith Pompey, Lochlahn March, DeAntae Prince, Sam Gregg, Jeremy Shover, Sean McKeown, David Murphy, and Jackie Spiegel.

