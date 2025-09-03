🦅 Wins and losses | Sports Daily Newsletter

Success and the roadblocks to that success. When it comes to the Eagles, that’s what we’re kicking off your Wednesday with.

Our Eagles writers took a look at this year’s schedule, the matchups, and the personnel to deliver this assessment of just how successful the team will be, starting with Thursday’s dream start (for Birds fans, that is) against Dallas in prime time (8:20 p.m., NBC10).

Part of that dream start won’t find the Eagles on the field when the banner for winning Super Bowl LIX is hoisted to the top of the stadium.

Instead, they are considering an effective approach for Week 1 — which is all anyone could ask for.

Couldn't ask for a better Wednesday either, as we'll see sunny skies and temperatures in the high-70s.

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓What’s the first event you’ll see in the new Xfinity Mobile Arena? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Harrison Bader does not have as flashy an entrance as closer Jhoan Duran each time he walks up to the plate. But even without tarantulas and flames, Dave Dombrowski’s other 2025 trade deadline acquisition has brought a similar jolt of energy to the Phillies.

“I love him,” said manager Rob Thomson. “I love him. He’s performing. … He’s a very confident person, but he’s a good person. It’s not phony, or fake or anything like that.”

Most significant of all for a team that has the high aspirations, Bader has consistently proved he can come through in clutch situations.

Next: The Phillies continue their series in Milwaukee at 7:40 tonight (NBCSP). Aaron Nola (3-7, 6.47 ERA) will start against Brewers left-hander Jose Quintana (10-5, 3.69).

What we’re …

🙏🏽 Remembering: The life of former Villanova hoops star, turned basketball guru and civil rights historian, George Raveling.

🤔 Pondering: How perfect is a 35-point win, really? One wonders after these remarks from Penn State’s James Franklin this week.

🏟️ Wondering: What’s the first event we’ll see inside the new Xfinity Mobile Arena.

🚇 Strategizing: How to effectively plan getting down to Lincoln Financial Field to see the Eagles on Thursday, via public transportation, given the current mishaps.

The 76ers haven’t received much good news this offseason, so Jared McCain’s rehab from a torn meniscus must feel like a rare win for the franchise. While Joel Embiid and Paul George both underwent procedures this offseason, McCain said he is “on pace” to be ready for training camp later this month.

McCain has done on-court workouts and competed in some live basketball and feels like he’s “getting there.” And that experience has left him believing he’ll “for sure” be ready when the Sixers take the court.

It’s been almost four months since the Flyers hired Rick Tocchet as the 25th head coach in team history.

On Tuesday, we finally got a chance to talk to a few players about the new hire, as captain Sean Couturier and top defenseman Travis Sanheim were on hand for the public unveiling of Xfinity Mobile Arena.

“He’s played for some really good teams, some really good Flyers teams,” Couturier said. “When I first came in, we had a really good team — it’s kind of been mediocre since — so, hopefully we can bring that back and bring that culture and that winning hockey."

Added Sanheim: “We’ve got to continue to take steps here and get better, and he’s going to be a huge part of that.”

Speaking of the future, several Flyers landed on The Athletic’s list of top under-23 players on Tuesday.

Giving our Inquirer sports editors a hat tip with this one. Take a look at the image juxtaposed with the headline. That’s good stuff.

Standings, stats, and more

Speaking of baseball, still like looking at the box scores of Phillies games? Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

On this date

Sept. 3, 2024: Against Toronto, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber hit three home runs, the second time that season, and became the first player to do so in a season.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, Lochlahn March, Gabriela Carroll, Ariel Simpson, Jackie Spiegel, Gustav Elvin, and Greg Finberg.

That's it for me. Enjoy today, we'll see you tomorrow, Philly.