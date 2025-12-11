🧸 Anything for the kids | Sports Daily Newsletter

For over 20 years, at three locations, former Daily News sportswriters Ed Barkowitz and Mike Kern have made the Christmas season special in South Philly in their other roles as guest bartenders.

Here’s the thing: The good vibes have nothing to do with the drinks they were slinging (well, somewhat, as someone who has attended a few), but everything to do with what the event’s proceeds ensured.

Scores of kids from the neighborhood would have something to open under the tree.

Friday will mark the 23rd time their annual toy drive takes place, now at Wolf Burger on Front and Wolf Streets. In place of Kern will be fellow former Daily News sports scribe Bob Cooney, but Barkowitz, who has used his platform and notoriety at the paper for good, is scheduled to attend, doing what he does best: anything for the kids.

Inquirer reporter Matt Breen is first up on this frigid Thursday, delivering the holiday cheer with this fantastic story.

Also, could securing athletes with multiyear deals be the key to retaining top talent for college programs outside the Power Four? Temple thinks so, and might be on to something.

It’s been a rough few weeks for the Eagles, but surely the end has to be near by way of the visiting Las Vegas Raiders, a team that enters 2-11 and hasn’t won a game since October.

Right?

Well, that remains to be seen, and it’s too early to assume, especially after the Eagles were in a similar situation in the 2023 season in what looked to be a surefire win against the Arizona Cardinals that turned into anything but.

So what do we know about these Raiders, next up in a Week 15 matchup for the Birds at the Linc on Sunday (1 p.m., Fox29)? Inquirer writer Olivia Reiner offers this look.

What we’re …

🙏🏾 Hoping: Philly soccer fans looking for World Cup tickets are successful in obtaining some through this latest FIFA presale lottery, which opens today.

🤔 Wondering: With Pittsburgh up next, what, if anything, did Villanova learn in its blowout loss against Michigan this week?

👀 Watching: This fan’s hilarious interaction with Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown in the latest episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks.

⚾ Reading: Who is Zach McCambley, the Rule 5 pitching prospect the Phillies are high on?

Paul George and Joel Embiid want to be more efficient on the basketball court. First, they need to be on the court together more than they have this season.

The pair have played only two games together, and in those games, Embiid averaged 17 points while shooting 28.5%. Meanwhile, George averaged 14 points on 36% shooting.

So what’s the secret to upping those numbers as two of the top names on the roster?

“Just keep at it,” George says. “Keep getting opportunities on the floor together. Keep presenting healthy … and continue to keep logging minutes.”

The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey looks at the general plan and how soon the duo might get their opportunity.

The Phillies’ contingent left Disney World on Wednesday with more clarity than when it arrived. After signing Kyle Schwarber to a five-year, $150 million deal during the winter meetings, the Phillies now have a better sense of direction for the rest of their offseason.

And now, instead of worrying about contingency plans to fill a Schwarber-sized hole in the lineup, the Phillies can focus their attention on other areas of need.

With his third child due any day now, Schwarber returned to the Phillies with a new contract. He’s hoping J.T. Realmuto does the same.

The Phillies selected three players in the Rule 5 draft on Wednesday, including a pitcher they think can make the team in 2026.

When the Flyers secured Christian Dvorak during the first day of NHL free agency in July, he was primarily viewed as a potential midseason trade option if need be.

Not so fast.

Just 28 games into the season, the 29-year-old center has 19 points and is on pace to finish with 56. A big part? His developing relationship with Trevor Zegras and Travis Konecny, on the Flyers’ top line. His play hasn’t gone unnoticed as coach Rick Tocchet noted: “He saw the opportunity here with our situation, and I think that he’s grabbing it.”

The Inquirer’s Jackie Spiegel has more on Dvorak and his upside.

On this date

Dec. 11, 1981: Boxing legend Muhammad Ali entered the ring for the final time, culminating a 21-year career with a loss by unanimous decision to Trevor Berbick in the Bahamas. Ali’s first fight? Oct. 29, 1960, when he was still known as Cassius Clay.

We’re getting to the point where removing Hurts and inserting Tanner McKee would be helpful, just to create a control in this ugly experiment that is the Eagles offense. Read this latest from Sielski here.

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked: What was your reaction to the Phillies re-signing Kyle Schwarber and extending manager Rob Thomson?

Wise decision. [J.T.] Realmuto should be next, since the Phillies have no backup plans — Bill M.

I love Schwarber and agree that the Phillies really needed to re-sign him. On the practical side, I can’t see Kyle hitting 50-plus homers four or five years from now. I think the players like Topper, and maybe that is good, but I can’t see him managing a team to a WS win. In that tragic inning at Dodger Stadium when Kerkering tossed the ball over JT [Realmuto’s] head, Rob should have been out there before that, reviewing all the options with his players. He did not, but Dave Roberts would have. — Everett S.

Absolutely thrilled about Schwarber. So so about Thomson. When he’s good, he’s really good. But he’s often not good. I am hoping for re-signings from Realmuto and Suarez. In a perfect world, that would happen. — Kathy T.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Matt Breen, Olivia Reiner, Ryan Mack, Henry Savage, Jeff Neiburg, Jackie Spiegel, Lochlahn March, Scott Lauber, Keith Pompey, and Mike Sielski.

