🦅 Pushed through | Sports Daily Newsletter

OK, so let me tell you about yesterday and the decision, pettiness, and subsequent hilarity that ensued, all over the Eagles’ controversial play, the Tush Push.

As you may or may not know, the Eagles’ signature goal line and short yardage play was on the chopping block for months, but during the league meetings on Wednesday, there weren’t enough owners who thought banning the play made sense.

The Eagles wasted no time clapping back at the naysayers with social media posts that saw fans follow suit, in addition to a 26-minute video that served as an ode to the play.

So for the perturbed who wanted to see it gone, the pundits who said it would be gone on social media, and subsequently deleted those posts (you know who you are), and for the former player who defended it from day one, thank you for making it one of the most memorable Wednesdays in quite some time.

You’ll probably see the topic pop up again later this year when the Eagles are featured in HBO’s Hard Knocks: In Season With the NFC East.

Can’t wait.

Kerith Gabriel

It would stand to reason that when Bryce Harper is in the Phillies’ on-deck circle and Kyle Schwarber is in the hole late in a close game, opposing teams are getting ready to bring in their best lefty to face them. Or maybe not. Harper has been an equal opportunity hitter throughout his career, and is a threat no matter whom he’s facing. And Schwarber’s 2025 season has been anything but conventional: Nine of his 17 home runs this season have come against left-handers, and seven of those have been off relievers. At 32 years old, he has utterly reinvented himself as a hitter.

J.T. Realmuto broke out of a cold spell that included a sixth inning two-run homer in the Phillies’ 9-5 win over the Rockies.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series in Colorado at 3:10 p.m. today (NBCSP). Ranger Suárez (2-0, 5.09 ERA) will start against Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez (1-6, 8.78).

The Union’s run of success continued with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday at a rain-lashed Subaru Park.

Bruno Damiani, Indiana Vassilev, Danley Jean Jacques, and Jovan Lukić each scored goals for the Union, who will learn their quarterfinal opponent and whether they’ll host that game later this morning. The quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup will be played July 8-9.

The Flyers have checked off their first major box of the offseason now that they’ve hired their new coach and former Flyer Rick Tocchet.

But the work is just starting for GM Danny Brière and Co., who are expected to have a busy summer as they get ready to “add” to the roster for the first time in a few seasons.

Which players do the Flyers need to retain? Who are some free-agent targets they could target? And how can the Flyers finally solve their long-standing center struggles? Jackie Spiegel expertly breaks down the Flyers’ options this summer.

Speaking of coaching news, Wednesday brought some more for the Flyers. Brad Shaw has reportedly found a new home, while a source confirmed to The Inquirer that the Flyers have decided to make a coaching change in Lehigh Valley.

Worth a look

Andrew Painter’s picture: The Phillies’ top prospect is cooking triple A ball. Management is pleased. Saint Nick: What makes Nick Sirianni a really good coach? We’ll show you. Thanks, Jim: The NFL family mourns the loss of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. He was 65. Secret sauce: Rowan’s athletic success this spring has arrived in a number of different ways.

On this date

May 22, 1985: Pete Rose leapfrogged Hank Aaron as the National League’s all-time run-scoring leader with his 2,108 run scored while playing for the Cincinnati Reds.

Standings, stats, and more

Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

What you’re saying about NFL flag football

We asked: What are your thoughts on NFL players being allowed to play Olympic flag football?

I’m not certain why NFL owners would jump on this bandwagon other than seeing this venue as a marketing opportunity. Other than publicity, there doesn’t seem to be any upside. The players would be expected to dominate; if they didn’t, it would be catastrophic. If an MVP-caliber player sustains a season-ending injury, it will be problematic for his team. I realize the desire to represent one’s country and the patriotism involved and that desire should be applauded. I guess I just don’t see the need, for the Olympics nor for the NFL players. — Bill B.

There should be weight classes, like wrestling. Pro players don’t belong there. — Bryon P.

In my younger days, Olympic events were only open to amateur athletes, but of course, that changed long ago, and we have seen the NBA Dream Team represent us in the games along with many other professionals. If I am Jeff Laurie or any other NFL owner I do not want to see my highly paid and very valuable athletes competing in Olympic events, so I say no. Joel Embiid is a good example of why you should not be participating. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Ariel Simpson, Olivia Reiner, Gabriela Carroll, David Murphy, Owen Hewitt, Lochlahn March, Jackie Spiegel, Jonathan Tannenwald, and Michael Marot.

Thanks for your time today. Have a good one.