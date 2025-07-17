🏒 Trial by ice | Sports Daily Newsletter

Yesterday, we learned that this will be yet another season in which the Flyers’ resilience will be tested early.

In addition to discovering that the team will open the 2025-26 season on the road on Oct. 9, it was also revealed that the game will be against the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers.

The plus side? The Flyers will welcome the Panthers just four days later to what will be the newly-named Xfinity Mobile Arena by then for a game on home ice.

It’s the sixth time the Flyers have opened their season against a defending champion, too. It’s not just an early exam for the team, but for new coach Rick Tocchet, who is looking to lead another young corps to the promised land — or at a minimum, fare better than his predecessor, John Tortorella.

The Inquirer’s Gustav Elvin broke down the entire schedule with some games Flyers fans need to circle on their calendars this year, in addition to a look at a few scenarios to consider.

Lastly, check out today's question of the day to help us settle a debate on the sports desk. For me, nothing beats Darryl "Chocolate Thunder" Dawkins. Except maybe Brian "Weapon X" Dawkins.

— Kerith Gabriel

❓What’s your favorite Philly athlete nickname and why? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Joel Embiid has been relatively quiet regarding the comments surrounding his numerous ailments that have kept him off the court.

But it doesn’t mean he doesn’t hear them.

As he continues to get back to form coming off his second knee surgery in 14 months, he finally opened up about it all this week in a sit-down with ESPN. In it, he discussed coming back too soon from injury, his friend Jameer Nelson’s suggestion for therapy, his history with James Harden, and more.

“It’s basically damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” Embiid told ESPN. “Because if you don’t play, then, you know, there’s this whole narrative. … I never cared about the ‘soft’ comments. All I cared about was the team and my teammates. I never wanted to feel like I was quitting on them. And obviously, that goes back to the whole thing in therapy about not wanting to disappoint people. Ultimately, I guess I made those decisions. And then you’ve got to live with it.”

Inquirer writer Ariel Simpson offers these five takeaways from the conversation as Embiid, the team, and fans prepare for whatever is to come this upcoming season.

Through a host of intangibles, the Union keep finding ways to remain Major League Soccer’s best record. They did much of the same on Wednesday in a 2-1 win over visiting Montréal, but in a match that was anything but pretty.

The upside? Tai Baribo clearly feels better from a nagging calf injury after a first-half goal, which was succeeded by a first from defender Olwethu Makhanya in the 50th minute.

The Inquirer’s Jonathan Tannenwald was there and offered this look on what worked and what still needs to be worked on.

With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, here’s another chance to get the lowdown from former Phillies general manager Ed Wade on what it’s like for a GM in the weeks, days, and hours leading up to the final day.

Wade sat down with The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber for this insightful introspective on a variety of topics. Listen here.

On this date

July 17, 2024: At just 14 years, 293 days old, Union youngster Cavan Sullivan becomes the youngest player to debut in a professional sports league in North America.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

LAND RAGECOAM

This unlikely Phillies All-Star who took part in Tuesday’s game and called it “an amazing experience.” Think you know? Take a guess and click here to see if you’re correct.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked: Who is your favorite Eagles offensive lineman and why?

Bob Brown, Jason Peters, Jon Runyon, and Tra Thomas were always my favorite offensive linemen, but for the very best, I am going with Lane Johnson because he anchored two Super Bowl-winning lines, and that is special. I am not passing over the great Chuck Bednarik or our all-time favorite Kelce, but separating them from this as centers. — Everett S.

Concrete Charlie [Chuck Bednarik]. A true 60-minute man playing both center and linebacker. I can still picture him sitting on Jim Taylor at the end of the 1960 championship game. And of course, the infamous hit on Frank Gifford. All around solid player. — Jack H.

Of course, Jason Kelce, but there have been so many great offensive tackles, and please don’t forget Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik. — Bill M.

We compiled today's newsletter using reporting from Gustav Elvin, Jonathan Tannenwald, John Smallwood, Ariel Simpson, Jackie Spiegel, Gina Mizell, Gabriela Carroll, and Scott Lauber.

Jim returns tomorrow to get you set for the weekend. — Kerith