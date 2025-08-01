⚾ What’s in a name? | Sports Daily Newsletter

Thursday was a big day for baseball fans, and another significant one for the Phillies. We’ll unpack everything you need to know about yesterday’s MLB trade deadline, but it’s Friday, and before we get into all that, I’d prefer to tell you about this fun read from Inquirer writer Alex Coffey first.

In her latest piece, Coffey introduces us all to Iverson Allen (yes, you read that correctly), the Panamanian outfielder who signed with the Pirates, but more so on how his distinctive name helped him develop an affinity for Sixers legend Allen Iverson.

His name was given to him by his father, who fostered his son’s love of “Bubba Chuck.” He’s tried to emulate his work ethic and game on the baseball field to the level of intensity Iverson brought to the basketball court every night.

The similarities are numerous, from size to demeanor, but there’s one clear difference: The baseball player version loves practice.

As we slowly start to dry out from yesterday’s storms, make sure to pencil in a reminder to check this one out today. It should be a nice one, with sunny skies and temperatures not expected to get out of the 70s.

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

It doesn’t sound like Justin Crawford will be walking into the Phillies’ clubhouse on Friday.

“We think he’s ready to play at the big league level. We could bring him up,” Dombrowski said Thursday night, after the trade deadline came and went. “If we do bring him up, he needs to play — a lot. I’m not sure that we’re in a position to do that at this point today. But he’s not somebody that we would hesitate to bring up, if we decide that was the right thing to do.”

Maybe soon, though. Very soon. Because in the hours leading up to the deadline, one question facing Phillies officials was this: Could they acquire an outfielder who would have a bigger impact than whatever is realistic for Crawford?

The answer: Not necessarily.

It’s unclear how the Phillies are going to use their new outfielder, Harrison Bader, who was acquired Thursday from the Twins. But Dombrowski says “he’s going to play a lot.”

Next: The Phillies return home for a series against Detroit at 6:45 tonight (NBCSP). Before the game, Jimmy Rollins and Ed Wade will be inducted into the Wall of Fame with a ceremony that begins at 6 p.m. Ranger Suárez (8-4, 2.59 ERA) is scheduled to start against Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty (6-10, 4.51).

All week, Inquirer writer Jeff McLane has delivered what he’s seen from the start of Eagles training camp. Coming out of yesterday was the big news that defensive tackle Jalen Carter took part in drills for the first time since the start of camp. His action was limited, but as McLane puts it, his presence made the defense look “fearsome.”

Much more to unpack from Day 6 of observations, like how Jihaad Campbell is faring, how Quinyon Mitchell is excelling, and the rookie fulfilling his responsibilities of delivering water ice to his teammates following Thursday’s session.

There’s a group of hockey players out there who will never set foot on the ice or the floor. But they’re still scoring goals just fine. Members of the Flyers PowerPlay, a power wheelchair hockey team, are in preparation for the Powerhockey Cup, beginning today through Monday.

Most players have muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, or spinal cord injuries, and all players use a power wheelchair. Played on a basketball court with plastic hockey sticks and a plastic ball, it’s an outlet for those who still have the itch to play.

Inquirer writer Sidney Snider has more, and how to support the cause.

Sports are meant to be seen. It’s why some fans pay thousands of dollars just to sit closer to the action. But no one gets as close as our photographers. Each Friday, Inquirer photo editors will pick our best shots from the last seven days and share them with you, our readers, in this new weekly feature.

Worth a look

On this date

Aug. 1, 1973: During his days in the now-defunct ABA, Sixers great Julius Erving was traded to the New York Nets from the Virginia Squires. The Nets would go on to win an ABA title a year later.

Standings, stats, and more

Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked: What do you think of the deal for new closer Jhoan Duran? Among your responses:

I think this is a good trade. They needed stability in the back of the bullpen. I think Abel will eventually become a good major league pitcher, but they have a chance to win now. While this is a great start, they still need to fix the offense. Too many prolonged team-wide slumps.— Bill H.

A deal that had to be done. The right guy at the right time. The Phillies need to win now. Our core of Harper, Schwarber, Realmuto, Turner, Wheeler, and Nola will be gone in the not-too-distant future. Now we need a manager who knows when to take a pitcher out. — Everett S.

Unquestionably a great pickup. The best guy available. The price was steep, but I’m not a believer in Abel (due to consistency and control issues). Tait looks like the real deal, low in the minors, and as a Phillies fan, it strikes me as potentially bad karma to give up promising young talent so soon after Ryne Sandberg’s death. As I said at the time, “I wouldn’t trade Larry Bowa for Ivan DeJesus, let alone this rookie.” Right conclusion; wrong emphasis. But today, “flags fly forever.” — Dirk D.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Scott Lauber, Jeff McLane, Sidney Snider, Jonathan Tannenwald, Jeff Neiburg, Maria McIlwain, and the Inquirer photo staff.

Enjoy today and the weekend ahead. Jim returns to get your week started on Monday. — Kerith