🦅 Friday is for the ladies | Sports Daily Newsletter

We made it to Friday, Philly.

Amid an action-packed week that included the Sixers shooting their way to a 4-0 start, the Eagles making moves during the bye week, while their home field held an HBCU classic coached by a pair of former Eagles legends, there were two stories we also told that today deserve to be at the top of the pile.

First up, we’re introducing you to Carlyne Graham, wife of Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, who now that her husband is back in the game, is keeping busy by advocating for Philly’s at-risk and orphaned youth, joining the board of CASA Youth Advocates, the Delaware and Chester County nonprofit that trains volunteers to advocate for children in the child welfare system.

It’s a mission close to Carlyne’s heart, as she revealed to Inquirer writer Olivia Reiner that she, too, was a product of the foster system.

Next up, our video team introduces you to Allison Stoutland, the wife of Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, who makes sure the offensive line stays warm and that the whole team has no shortage of baked goods at their disposal.

We dry out today, but anticipate high winds with temperatures only reaching the mid-50s.

Another season of being on the outside looking in at the World Series struck a nerve with Phillies fans, who expressed who they believe should be here next year and who can get packing.

The results are in from this year’s Inquirer Stay or Go: Phillies edition, and only six Phillies scored a 90% or better from fans who voted to keep them aboard. Inquirer writer Gabriela Carroll tallied the results after the readers played general manager. See if you agree with these final results or if you think Philly was a little too harsh on the Fightin’s.

What we’re...

🙏🏾 Remembering: The life of local broadcasting legend Harry Donahue, as told by those who knew him best.

💪🏾 Reliving: The best moments between former Eagles stars Mike Vick and DeSean Jackson, who battled for the first time as head coaches last night at the Linc.

🤔 Wondering: Who’s going to be Penn State’s new head coach now that we know Matt Rhule doesn’t want the job.

🏈 Learning: The early beginnings that turned St. Joe’s Prep into an elite football school.

🏀 Reading: The seven key stats that have turned the Sixers into a force early on this season.

The Flyers made a trade Thursday, although it couldn’t be classified as surprising.

The minor league deal saw the team move on from 2021 second-round pick Samu Tuomaala, who has fallen out of favor down with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In return, the Flyers landed offensive defenseman Christian Kyrou, who also looks to be a player in need of a change of scenery.

While the trade might get the headlines, the big news Thursday was that goalie Sam Ersson is headed to injured reserve.

The dub train keeps rolling for the Flyers, who made light work out of Nashville last night, but did see one of their own go down in the process.

Jared McCain had a good day. After missing the start of the 76ers’ season with a thumb injury, McCain was a full participant in practice and had his third-year option picked up by the team.

It was about time the Sixers guard got some good news. McCain was a revelation to start his NBA career, scoring more than 20 points on eight occasions before suffering a season-ending meniscus injury. He worked hard in rehab to come back and be available for the season opener, only to get hit with another injury in training camp. But now he seems primed to come back to a blockbuster backcourt for this season and in the near future.

The Union’s playoff-opening win over Chicago was dramatic and entertaining, but that doesn’t mean it was all good.

Any game in which a team loses a two-goal lead by conceding twice on set pieces clearly has a flaw. That’s been one of the items of focus this week heading into Saturday’s Game 2 on the Fire’s turf (5:30 p.m., Apple TV). In his weekly press conference on Thursday, head coach Brad Carnell hinted that his team’s inability to close the game out was a “topic” of his team’s focus this week.

“They took some space late on in the game, and we give away two silly set-piece moments,” Carnell said Thursday during his weekly news conference. “But that’s something we can control, and we should — and should have or could have done a better job on that. And [it] for sure is a topic for us going into the next game.”

Jonathan Tannenwald has more on the Union’s plans to close out Chicago, on their home turf.

On this date

Oct. 31, 2019: Joel Embiid gets suspended for two games following his brawl with then-Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Each Friday, Inquirer photo editors pick the best Philly sports images from the last seven days. And it’s been a busy week. From the Eagles’ revenge win over the New York Giants to the Sixers’ 4-0 start to the Union’s playoff victory, here’s a look at our favorite photos of the week.

Standings, stats, and more

Want to see a more detailed breakdown of last night’s Flyers game or the HBCU clash between Norfolk State and Delaware State? Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

What you’re saying about coaches

We asked: Which present or past Eagle would make a great NFL coach?

Really hard to know who would be an excellent coach without knowing them personally. I was really excited when the Phillies promoted Ryne Sandberg from managing in their system to become their new manager. I thought he would be outstanding, but he was anything but. Considering the current roster and some past players, I would pick [Jason] Kelce, Brandon Graham, Malcolm Jenkins, and Zach Ertz. — Everett S.

Call me crazy, but Brian Dawkins would be a great coach. He’s already got the motivation part down pat, and I can’t think of a kid who wouldn’t run through a wall for a man like that. Hero, through and through. — Mike B.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Devin Jackson, Ariel Simpson, DeAntae Prince, Marc Narducci, Olivia Reiner, Gabriela Carroll, Ryan Mack, Jackie Spiegel, Matt Breen, Tyger Williams, and the Inquirer photo and video teams.

— Kerith