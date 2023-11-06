That’s entertainment | Sports Daily Newsletter

Monday mornings feel a lot better for Eagles fans after a victory over the hated Dallas Cowboys. The latest one, which was not secured until the final gun, was especially satisfying for the Birds — and equally excruciating for “America’s Team.”

It’s a game of inches, right? The 28-23 Birds victory on Sunday sure must have felt that way for the Cowboys. A potential touchdown pass to Luke Schoonmaker on fourth down was wiped out when he came up inches short. Later, Dak Prescott muffed a two-point conversion when he stepped out of bounds just (you guessed it) inches from the end zone.

Too bad, ‘Boys. The Eagles are riding high at 8-1 with a bye week to rest their battered bodies, and there are a few. Jalen Hurts came up limping badly after his sore left knee took another shot. Worse news could be coming when we get an update on tight end Dallas Goedert’s arm injury.

But for now, the Eagles will savor this one before another Kelce Bowl against the Chiefs.

Advertisement

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ Who’s the better Kelce, Jason or Travis, and why? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Today is college basketball’s opening day. Join us all day and night for live coverage as we celebrate the start of the season for the Big 5 programs plus the debut of fabulous freshmen from the Philly area.

Brandon Graham is 35 and in his 14th season, but he came up with big plays down the stretch to help seal the victory for the Eagles. He chased after Dak Prescott on a key two-point attempt in the fourth quarter, forcing Prescott to step out of bounds before he could stretch the ball across the goal line. He chased Prescott down for a sack late in the game, then combined with Jalen Carter to take Prescott down again on the next play. The Eagles needed every ounce of Graham’s energy in this one, Mike Sielski writes.

Jalen Hurts once again showed his toughness, completing 17 of 23 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He appeared to hurt his knee again when DeMarcus Lawrence’s helmet crashed into it, but Hurts persevered.

Things went to script for the Birds. It ended with Dallas losing, and that’s always fun, Marcus Hayes writes.

The Eagles made Ukrainian refugee and newly minted Birds fan Sergei Zherdev feel right at home.

Next: After a bye week, the Eagles will visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football on Nov. 20 at 8:15 p.m. (6ABC, ESPN).

James Harden is set to make his debut with the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Even after his trade to the Clippers last week, Harden maintains his high expectations for Tyrese Maxey, who has flourished so far as the Sixers’ lead guard.

“Hopefully, he can have an opportunity to make an All-Star team and really show his game,” Harden said. “I’m definitely excited for his growth and his maturity.”

The Sixers are finally maintaining the lead in games without Joel Embiid on the floor.

Next: The Sixers host the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. Monday (NBCSP).

Fresh off their first shutout loss of the season on Saturday night, the Flyers hit the road for a West Coast swing. In Cal Petersen’s debut in goal, the Flyers came up empty on 24 shots in a 5-0 defeat to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers recalled defenseman Victor Mete from the Phantoms for their trip.

Next: The Flyers visit the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. (NBCSP).

The United States women’s national team flamed out of the World Cup early this summer, which led to an onslaught of criticism.

Ultimately, that resulted in the end for coach Vlatko Andonovski in August. Fast forward three months, and the USWNT has zeroed in on its new coach, Emma Hayes. Here’s everything you need to know about the new boss, who arrives after a decade-plus at English power Chelsea.

Worth a look

On this date

Nov. 6, 1966: Timmy Brown scored touchdowns on kickoff returns of 93 and 90 yards as the Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys, 24-23. Aaron Martin added a 67-yard punt return for another Eagles TD.

Our latest episode

For the first time in over a decade, the Eagles wore their kelly green uniforms, last seen in the hectic 2010 season. That year, the anticipated Kevin Kolb era was derailed due to his concussion and injuries to other key players — that’s until Michael Vick emerged as a surprising savior, sparking a quarterback debate. In Episode 3 of unCovering the Birds, Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane explores this chaotic Kelly Green era and the unexpected season that followed. Listen here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, Josh Tolentino, Marcus Hayes, Mike Sielski, Lochlahn March, Jackie Spiegel, Jonathan Tannenwald, Jeff Neiburg, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Jared Leveson, and Josh Verlin.

That’s all for today, folks. With Election Day upon us, it’s a shame that Brandon Graham isn’t on the ballot. See you tomorrow — Jim

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.