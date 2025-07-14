The Vet lives on | Sports Daily Newsletter

Veterans Stadium was reviled by some and loved by others. The concrete and plastic behemoth at Broad and Pattison has been gone for 21 years, which is hard to believe.

In the mind of Greg Grillone, though, the Vet lives on. It lives on in his attic and garage, too. Grillone began working there in 1984 and became stadium director in 1992. He came to love the place — he even met his future wife there. Before he knew the Vet would one day be reduced to rubble, he started to preserve it. He’d collect artifacts here and there, and stash them away at his home to keep “as souvenirs.”

Advertisement

In his attic is a 35-pound replica of the bronze statue “The Kicker” that stood for decades outside the Vet’s lower level. Inside the house is enough memorabilia to fill a Veterans Stadium museum. Next to the back door sits a pair of bright blue seats that once lived at the stadium.

The stadium was a second home for Grillone, who used a cot in his office during the hectic times when his crew had to change over the field from football to baseball and vice versa.

“Some people have a hard day at work, and where do they go? What do they do?” Grillone said. “I always felt fortunate. I could just go out of the office and walk around the place I loved.”

Alex Coffey tells the story of one man’s love affair with the Vet.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓What is your best (or worst) Veterans Stadium memory? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Arkansas right-hander Gage Wood threw the third no-hitter in College World Series history in June. On Sunday night, the Phillies took Wood with the 26th overall selection in the draft. The team used its first-round draft pick on a college player for the first time since 2019.

Given Wood’s age (21) and experience — as both an Arkansas starter and reliever — the conversation will begin about how quickly he might move through the farm system once the Phillies sign him.

The Baltimore Orioles drafted Caden Bodine, a catcher from Haddon Heights, with the 30th pick. His high school coach, Eric Newell, praised Bodine for his work ethic: “He’s just a workhorse.”

One prospect who is already moving up in the Phillies system, catcher Eduardo Tait took part in the All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta. Tait is only 18 years old.

There has been much hand-wringing about the Phillies this season, but the fact remains that they have reached the All-Star break in first place in the National League East. J.T. Realmuto made the last game before the break one to remember.

The Phillies catcher rubbed out San Diego’s Fernando Tatís Jr. trying to steal second in the seventh inning. An inning later, Realmuto drove in the deciding run with a double in a 2-1 Phillies victory against the Padres.

Struggling Max Kepler took a seat for the series finale against San Diego as Rob Thomson started Otto Kemp in left field.

Next: Atlanta will host the All-Star Game on Tuesday (8 p.m., Fox29).

The Eagles will open training camp next week with a rare title attached to their names: defending Super Bowl champions. Nick Sirianni talked about how he feels as the team’s long grind begins again: “Hungry.”

The coach says he won’t use the word “repeat” when he discusses the Eagles’ mission, though. He says instead that the Birds are seeking “sustained success.”

“So it’s like, ‘All right, now that you won, how are you still hungry?’ Because I’ve been doing that. That’s what we’ve been doing our entire lives is competing,” Sirianni says. “My best friend from high school said it, and I’ve read it in an article, ‘Competitors don’t always win, but competitors always compete.’ And I’m like, ‘Man, that’s such a good line, because it’s so true.’ No matter how many times you lost before or how many times you won before, you’re ready to compete and you’re ready to go. But to get to that, it takes the work, right?”

Tyrese Maxey is ready to put the disappointing Sixers season behind him (and so are their fans). Feeling healthy after a finger injury derailed his season, Maxey showed up in Las Vegas for the team’s summer league game and talked with reporters about getting back to playing again.

“I’ve been working for months now,” he said. “I feel really good. I can’t wait to get into the season. I think I’ll hit the ground running fast. That is one thing I’m really happy about.”

One player who is “itching” to get back onto the court is Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe, who has missed the last three summer league games with a thumb injury.

Worth a look

On this date

July 14, 1988: Mike Schmidt hit his 537th career home run as the Phillies lost to the Houston Astros, 7-5. The homer moved Schmidt past Mickey Mantle for seventh on the all-time list.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Lochlahn March, Scott Lauber, Gina Mizell, Jeff Neiburg, Jonathan Tannenwald, Isabella DiAmore, Sidney Snider, Joe Santoliquito, and Alan Cole.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Remembering the many hot summer Sundays I spent at the Vet as a kid. Thank you for reading and I’ll see you in tomorrow’s newsletter. — Jim