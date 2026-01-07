⚽ Pitch perfect | Sports Daily Newsletter

Medford’s Brenden Aaronson joined Leeds United in 2022. His time with the club hasn’t always been greeted with a warm welcome, especially when he went on a season-long loan to Germany’s Union Berlin after the Peacocks were relegated from the Premier League in 2023.

Aaronson is chased by criticism from U.S. men’s national team fans, too: He doesn’t score enough goals as an attacking midfielder. Lately, though, the tides on both sides of the Atlantic have turned back in Aaronson’s favor.

In Leeds, he has become a key contributor as the club went seven games unbeaten from Dec. 3 through New Year’s Day. Then came this past Sunday, and perhaps the most famous game of all.

Aaronson scored a big goal against Manchester United in a 1-1 draw. Leeds might not be as big of a club in Philadelphia as United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool, but children can grow up now wanting to emulate the 25-year-old whom Union fans once called “the Medford Messi.”

No other local product has Aaronson’s trifecta of Premier League, Champions League, and World Cup experience, either. If he makes this year’s World Cup squad, it will be his second — a feat other area soccer greats Peter Vermes, Bobby Convey, and Chris Albright did not achieve.

For now, he’s got his hands full as Leeds tries to avoid relegation from the Premier League again. He’s also enjoying each minute on the pitch, since it’s not easy getting to Europe, but he’s proving that Americans can play in the best leagues, too.

Nakobe Dean is expected to return in the Eagles’ wild-card game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The linebacker has been inactive for the last two weeks while recovering from a hamstring injury. With the stakes higher entering the postseason, the Eagles could certainly use Dean against a strong 49ers offense.

Dean will be tasked with helping keep George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey in check. Vic Fangio acknowledged what it means to have Dean back in a critical matchup: “You play an offense this good and this diverse, all 11 got to be cooking.”

This is the second time in four seasons that the Eagles and 49ers will meet at Lincoln Financial Field in the playoffs. While some things have changed since that NFC championship game won by the Eagles in January 2023, other things remain the same. Here are the numbers and trends that could be the difference maker on Sunday.

In a matchup against his former team, Trevor Zegras scored twice in the Flyers’ 5-2 win over the Ducks. Former Flyer Cutter Gauthier opened the scoring for Anaheim.

Gauthier played his second game in Philadelphia since being traded nearly two years ago to Anaheim. Fans still don’t like their former prospect and let him hear it with boos, but Zegras’ emergence has helped eased the pain.

Speaking of offseason signings, goalie Dan Vladař has been a godsend for the Flyers. On Tuesday, his breakout season earned him a spot on Czechia’s Olympic team.

Tyrese Maxey’s NBA ascension has known no bounds in recent years, with the 25-year-old swiftly jumping from reserve to starter to star. That rise has been on display more than ever this season, with Maxey landing among the league’s top scorers and receiving the fifth-most All-Star votes in the most recent fan returns.

But Maxey still needs to smooth out a few rough edges, including his ability to close out games as the Sixers franchise player and focal point in the clutch. Maxey missed shots at the end of regulation and overtime of the Sixers’ 125-124 loss to the depleted Nuggets.

That’s been true across the 2025-26 season as Maxey’s shotmaking in the clutch remains a work in progress. Maxey is shooting 39.7% from the floor, including 22.7% from three-point range in those minutes, significant dips from his overall shooting numbers (47.5% from the field, 40.5% from long range).

Sports snapshot

Olympic dreams: South Jersey figure skater Isabeau Levito looks to vault onto the Olympic team, and this year Games are especially meaningful. Seeking redemption: Penn came up short to longtime rival Princeton in the Ivy League opener. It’s a loss the Quakers might be wishing they got back. Sudden departure: Villanova announced that forward Tafara Gapare is no longer with the program. The senior played under Kevin Willard at Maryland last season. ‘Progressing positively’: Brewers pitching prospect Frank Cairone, a Gloucester County native, remained in the hospital as of Tuesday after a serious car accident.

When it comes to NFL coaches, this is the era of the great play-caller, the great play-designer, the great scheme-creator, the brilliant and beautiful brain. The matchup between the Eagles and 49ers is really Nick Sirianni vs. Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan is a terrific coach in just about every regard, having guided the 49ers to two Super Bowls and two other appearances in the NFC championship game. Sirianni and Kevin Patullo are not considered the same kinds of coaches that Shanahan is. But Shanahan has yet to win a Super Bowl. What Sirianni does well sometimes isn’t so easy to see. Come Sunday, may the best savant win, writes columnist Mike Sielski.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Olivia Reiner, Jonathan Tannenwald, Jackie Spiegel, Gabriela Carroll, Isabella DiAmore, Mike Sielski, Jeff Neiburg, Ellen Dunkel, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, and Sean McKeown.

