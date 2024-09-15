🍷 Dinner and a show | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly. After some patchy fog clears, there should be sunshine throughout Sunday with a high near 83.

It might not happen tonight, but astrophysicists say a new bright star will appear over Philly and the rest of the world sometime soon — thanks to a cosmic cataclysm that took place millennia ago. Tony Wood preps us for this “once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Jersey Shore weddings have become a booming business, thanks to those looking for a destination-ish wedding with a hint of nostalgia. Plus, our fall arts guide is here, and between our picks for concerts and comedy shows this season, we have a list of exciting theater performances to see — complete with our recommendation on where to eat afterward.

— Paola Pérez (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Between familiar names and new offerings, a wide array of theater will take center stage across the Philadelphia area in the coming months.

To help you plan your theatergoing experience — and take the guesswork out of your pre- or post-show meal — arts and culture reporters Rosa Cartagena and Jenn Ladd paired 10 must-see shows with the best spots to eat or drink nearby.

Here’s a preview:

🎭 After ‘The Porch on Windy Hill’ at People’s Light in Malvern, we suggest you look past the typical choices. Try a Lebanese feast at Cafe Baladi, a hearty Mexican meal at El Charro Negro, or Indian Chinese specialties at Himalayan Exotic Indian Cuisine.

🎭 With ‘Empire Records: The Musical’ at McCarter Theater Center in Princeton, consider Kristine’s French-bistro vibe, Conte’s Pizza for thin-crust pies, and elements for a modern American tasting menu. (Pro-tip: sit at the bar to get casual à la carte offerings.)

🎭 And ‘La Egoísta’ at Philadelphia Theatre Company in Center City puts you between classic Thai at Sawatdee or swanky vibes and Southern food at Rex at the Royal to the west, and Paulie Gee’s Brooklyn-style pies and cheap drinks at Dirty Frank’s to the east.

See the full list of 10 shows paired with (more than) 10 best dinner spots to keep you busy this fall. And dive into the rest of our fall arts guide highlighting the best jazz concerts of the season, the best comedy shows coming to Philly, and 25 more concerts we are excited about.

What you should know today

🎤 Now I’m passing the mic to Julie Zeglen to talk wedding bells Down the Shore:

The beach spray may be a little chillier in February, but Jersey Shore wedding season isn’t just for the summer anymore.

💒 Weddings at the Shore grew in popularity by 50% over the past four years, even as they tend to cost a few thousand dollars more than weddings in Philadelphia. To meet demand, more venues are opening as others expand their operating months.

🏖️ Call them destination-ish. The appeal, Philly-area couples told The Inquirer, is that the experience will feel special compared to what you’d find in the city, but it’s close enough that most local guests won’t have a hard time traveling.

🌊 Many couples tout a sentimental attachment to the Shore, too: “Growing up, I remember sitting on the beach with my grandparents and saying, ‘I am going to get married down here some day,’” a Doylestown-native bride who is planning an Avalon wedding for November said.

🍕 Bonus: You can grab a slice at Mack’s Pizza between boardwalk photos, like one Gloucester County couple did after their Wildwood nuptials.

Consumer reporter Erin McCarthy has the story.

❓ Pop quiz

Which show dedicated a segment to dragging Philly’s problematic courtesy towing system this week?

A) Saturday Night Live

B) Last Week Tonight

C) The Daily Show

D) Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: This legendary South Philly airbrush artist was celebrated for the iconic King of Jeans sign — and for her work with the face of God.

ARENAS GLENDON

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Jenna Schulman who correctly guessed Saturday’s answer, Oktoberfest. Local breweries release their own German-style and fall-flavored beers this time of year to mark the largest beer festival in the world. Here are 16 Oktoberfest and fall beers to try from Philly-area breweries.

🎶 Today’s track goes like this: “This could be the best place yet / But you must overcome your fears.” It’s been stuck in my head.

Thanks for spending part of your morning with me. I'll be back in your inbox in about two weeks. Julie's got you covered from here. Take care!