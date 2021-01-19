Biden has said his administration will distribute 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine in his first 100 days. To do so, he must not depend solely on non-profit entities and private industry to distribute the vaccine, like the Eisenhower administration did, thus slowing down the rollout of the polio vaccine in 1955. Biden must also eschew Trump’s haphazard approach, which sowed the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine. Instead, Biden must plan and execute the distribution at a federal level. Only then can he eradicate this virus in every community, and get America back to business.