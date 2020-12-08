So, who’s going to get the $400 million? It depends on what we’re doing with it, and so far, we have very few concrete answers. We’re planning to build affordable housing, which is great for the building trades unions, since big city-funded construction work goes to them. But unless you’re someone whose savings, credit score, salary, and work history will allow you to afford a down payment and qualify for a mortgage, getting into that so-called affordable housing might just be a pipe dream.