Curbsides on trash day are impassable with all the Amazon mailing boxes discarded in my neighborhood. Philadelphia’s trash pickup slowed down and the cost picked up, even though the sanitation department’s budget was cut $2.2 million while enriching the world’s richest man. Amazon owner Jeff Bezos is currently worth, according to Forbes magazine’s calculations, $197.3 billion dollars. All his trashed boxes have to get picked up and disposed of somewhere. Mr. Bezos should be paying for the disposal or picking them up himself. And Philadelphians could help by buying local.