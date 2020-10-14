People all across the country are already dropping off their mail-in ballots three weeks ahead of election day. I’m not one of them. I want to know the results of the election as soon as possible after the polls close. The longer the count will take, the more likely someone with the temperament of a Donald Trump will refuse to acknowledge that he lost. As a recent article in the Atlantic by Barton Gellman reports, this spring Philadelphia lawyer and one-time Council candidate, J. Matthew Wolfe, catalogued the many little slips Philly voters made on their mail-in ballots and recommended that GOP lawyers scrutinize each and every one in the upcoming election. According to Gellman, that’s the plan.