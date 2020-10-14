People all across the country are already dropping off their mail-in ballots three weeks ahead of election day. I’m not one of them. I want to know the results of the election as soon as possible after the polls close. The longer the count will take, the more likely someone with the temperament of a Donald Trump will refuse to acknowledge that he lost. As a recent article in the Atlantic by Barton Gellman reports, this spring Philadelphia lawyer and one-time Council candidate, J. Matthew Wolfe, catalogued the many little slips Philly voters made on their mail-in ballots and recommended that GOP lawyers scrutinize each and every one in the upcoming election. According to Gellman, that’s the plan.
With voting machines, we will know the tallies promptly. It may take days or weeks for mail-ins to be received and counted. The sooner we know the results, the sooner both sides will accept them. See you at the polls.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation halo
- The U.S. Senate’s confirmation hearing sick ward
- Philly’s gun violence surge
