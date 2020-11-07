At the end of what seemed like the Longest Days of Vote Counting Ever, Philadelphians helped decide the next presidency when their votes swung Joe Biden into the lead over Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. The election was called Saturday morning.
George Washington was inaugurated in Philadelphia in 1793. It’s fitting that our old city played a crucial role in the election of his 45th successor.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Lawyering the election
- It’s morning in Philadelphia
- What will bring Americans together?
