It was thrilling to finally vote on Tuesday even after standing in line for an hour. My polling place was extremely well run as were the other sites I visited from Lincoln High School in the Northeast, to the little community room at Percy and Indiana Avenues in Fair Hill, all the way south to one in the Packer Avenue area. All the voters I spoke to were cheerful but nervous. They were all hoping that the country’s divisions will be healed. Here’s hoping ...