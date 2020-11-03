This just in to the situation room: Today is Election Day! If you can’t figure out where to go vote, just open your front door. There are about 5 million people roaming the streets handing out literature and answering whatever questions anyone might have. Approximately 2 million of them have already knocked on my door in the last couple weeks.
But really, if you’re reading this, you already know what to do. Now just go do it!
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Mending our flag
- Electoral gassing about the environment
- Philly’s mental health treatments
