This week’s impeachment hearings, which began with highly credible witnesses giving stark testimony about Donald Trump’s obsessive meddling in our relations with the Ukraine, will convince exactly which likely voters? I’m guessing not too many of this country’s hardened political hearts will melt, in either direction. If our women-grabbing, trash-talking, truth-stretching, subpoena-ignoring, bankruptcy-dealing, marital vow-breaking President hasn’t embarrassed his supporters by now, his Democratic opponent better be a broad candidate. President Deval Patrick is not one of the names that vaults to mind.