Donald Trump has been so darned busy suing to overturn state court rulings on last month’s presidential election, that, apparently, he hasn’t had time to pay much attention to the suspected Russian cyber attack that reached some 200-plus organizations, including government agencies. One top U.S. cybersecurity agency described the attack as a “grave risk.”
We have spent around $15 million, whoops, I meant BILLION dollars to keep people from crossing our physical borders. Even if the wall is completed, it won’t keep out the forces that will really damage our cyber-dependent society.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Healthcare workers & vaccine makers rock!
- Evicting Donald Trump
- Seeing election results clearly
- For more editorial cartoons, visit inquirer.com/opinion/cartoons/.