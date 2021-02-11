Carson Wentz, Carson Wentz, Carson Wentz.
Rumors continue to swirl about the future home of the Eagles quarterback, but the lack of news certainly hasn’t stopped sports talkers from filling their airwaves with all things Wentz.
On Wednesday, ESPN newsbreaker Adam Schefter appeared on 97.5 The Fanatic and said his best guess was that Wentz will be traded “at some point this offseason.” That’s a bit of a walk back from the immediacy he signaled in a tweet sent last Saturday morning, where he wrote that the Eagles were expected to trade Wentz “in the coming days.”
Meanwhile, sports talkers are still spending nearly every waking moment on the air continuing to cover the lack of news surrounding Wentz. Would you root for him with another team? What do you think it means that he has yet to speak publicly about the situation? Isn’t No. 2 a better jersey number than No. 11 anyway? And on and on and on.
Wentz is due a $10 million contract bonus on the third day of the league year, which should be March 20. So if the Eagles plan on trading him (which seems almost inevitable at this point), chances are good they’ll dish him before then.
Or maybe not, especially if they don’t get what they’re currently asking for (sources told the Inquirer the asking price was high, possibly translating into multiple draft picks). Don’t forget the Eagles traded away former quarterback Sam Bradford in September, just before the start of the 2016 season.
So Wentz may or may not be traded in the coming days, weeks, and months. Does that about sum it up?
While we all wait for news, here are some recent sports cartoons, include a couple that feature Wentz and his new best friend, Jalen Hurts.
