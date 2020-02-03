I have to say, it has been heartwarming and a bit surprising to see most Eagles fans genuinely rooting for Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to finally win his first Super Bowl.
I don’t recall the same outpouring of support back in 2000, when former Eagles head coach Dick Vermeil won his first Super Bowl with the then-St. Louis Rams. Like Reid, Vermeil led the Eagles to the Super Bowl during his tenure, but came up short bringing a Lombardi Trophy back to Philadelphia.
But now that Reid has finally won the big game, I fully expect Eagles fan to return to the normal debates on sports radio about Reid’s poor clock management, why he never would’ve won with phenom quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and rankings that place Doug Pederson miles above the success of Big Red. Times yours.
More Inquirer cartoon offerings:
