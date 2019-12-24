Sadly, none of the five Disney-produced Star Wars movies have lived up to the hype (though now I know the origin of Han Solo’s name, for some reason). I’m jaded once again, a cynical adult thankful I won’t have to see another disappointing Star Wars movie in the theater until at least 2022. But I’d happily empty my Fandango account if Disney decides to release the unadorned original trilogy back in theaters, complete with Han shooting first and no Return of the Jedi dance number.