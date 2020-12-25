Merry Christmas friends, foes, critics, supporters; the reds and the blues; those with homes and without; the sick and well and in between; the believers, doubters and don’t-really-carers; the young, the old, the muddling through in between; the restauranteurs, the gym workers, the artists, the police, those protesting the police, the healthcare workers, the transit workers, the sanitation heroes who’ll be picking up our holiday trash, and everyone not mentioned above. Peace.