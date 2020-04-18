Weeks into coronavirus-related shutdowns, officials all over the country are debating when and how to ease social distancing measures. President Donald Trump, who originally wanted to see restrictions lifted before Easter, continues to push for businesses to open while proclaiming that he has “total authority” over the decision. (That’s false.) His mantra is that ‘the cure can’t be worse than the disease’ and that the damage inflicted on the economy is worse than the public health damage inflicted by coronavirus. An argument that flies against the advice of public health experts — including from inside Trump’s own administration — and historical examples.