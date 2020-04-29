It’s a beautiful day here in Philadelphia with blue skies, Blue Angels and a brilliant, yellow sun. It’s one of the few cloud-free days so far this sad and dreary Philadelphia spring. It’s a day to turn my pale face upward and feel the rays. SO far, no noticable tan but I can only hope that the warmth and sunshine turns out to inhibit our friend, Mr. Covid-19.

Editorial cartoons from this week include: