While a slice of Sam’s Pizza or a Nicoboli (as a Delawarean, I’m partial to Rehoboth Beach), seems like heaven at the moment, is it really worth donning a mask and navigating all the social distancing protocols to enjoy it? Will I even be able to stay six feet away from people if the boardwalk becomes filled by desperate shelter-at-homers dying for a bit of normalcy on a warm day? And how do I juggle all that with two kids whose default mode is to touch everything and never wash their hands?