Is there a sight more incongruous than our adulterous, self-aggrandizing, bankruptcy-loving, serial prevaricator Commander in Chief clutching, then hoisting, a copy of the Bible for a photo-op in front of a church he doesn’t frequent? If he wanted to clear America’s streets of violence, he would not have needed to resort to tear gas. He could have responded like a human being with a heart the moment he first saw the video of George Floyd being killed on the streets of Minneapolis. That was his opportunity for leadership. Chris Mathews wrote for the Inquirer about how a previous American rose to such a challenge and led.