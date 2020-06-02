I will be sorry to miss today’s Pennsylvania election. I voted by mail, which felt like virtual voting. I missed all the leafleters out front, the poll workers whose dedication I admire, and getting my little round sticker that says “I voted” and falls off before I get home. Most of all, I miss being able to make corrections. The directions are clear that if you try to make additional marks, nothing in that category will be counted. Also, I think I might have forgotten to vote for Auditor General. If you haven’t already: VOTE!