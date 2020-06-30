America’s collective coronavirus test was returned from the lab and, whoops, we flunked. When the European Union starts allowing travelers to enter on July 1, Americans will not be among them. Fortunately, we can wait in line with our fellow rejects, the Russians. Of course Europe shouldn’t be too smug. France, for example, experienced 44.46 deaths per 100,000 while we’re clocking in at 38.45. Still, our hopscotch pattern of lockdowns, random re-openings, masks, no masks, opening-then-shutting approach is a reflection of our Commander In Chief’s seemingly hourly changes of direction. Thanks to the many healthcare workers on the front lines and scientists researching treatments and vaccines, we’ll muddle through. They’re the ones who deserve a statue.