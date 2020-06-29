As the world now knows, protesters agitating for major police reform swarmed a Philadelphia interstate stopping drivers in both directions. The tear-gas, pepper-spray response from police vividly proved why the protesters were protesting. Suddenly Philadelphia looked more like Hong Kong than the City of Brotherly Love.
Mayor Jim Kenney and his new top cop Danielle Outlaw might have continued their mealy-mouth denials in the face of local criticism (including extensive Inquirer coverage). But after humiliation in the form of a New York Times video to get an abject apology from Kenney and Outlaw, who stood by to let a deputy commissioner, Dennis Wilson, take the fall for the entire fiasco. Leadership starts at the top.
