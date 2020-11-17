This cartoon runs two weeks after an election in which Joe Biden received 5 million more votes than Donald Trump. Biden has received 290 electoral college votes to Donald Trump’s 232. As I write this Monday afternoon, Donald Trump has yet to concede the election or assist in the peaceful transfer of power that is outlined in the U.S. Constitution. Worries that he will never concede abound. But so what? If Trump stays, there are places to put him.