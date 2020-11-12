Last week, Philadelphia’s Mayor Jim Kenney helpfully advised President Donald Trump to “put his big pants on” and “acknowledge the fact that he lost.” The president has been distinctly cool about taking the mayor’s advice. He and his GOP followers are refusing to look reality (currently the president is trailing in PA by over 50,000 votes) in the face. Maybe because the face they’d have to look into is President Elect Joe Biden’s.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- New Jersey goes to pot
- Kamala wins the vote
- Philadelphia rooms where it happened
